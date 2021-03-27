Tbilisi (AFP)

After his surprising appointment as coach of Georgia last month, former French international back Willy Sagnol wants to revive a team looking for his first participation in the FIFA World Cup, and to remove doubts about his suspended coaching career in the last three and a half years.

His last experience on the training bench was as a temporary coach for a few weeks at the helm of Bayern Munich in the fall of 2017. After that, the player who carried the colors of his country 58 times, turned into an analyst on the channel “RMC”.

After leaving RMC in May 2020, Sanyol, 44, confirmed his desire to return to the green rectangle. He was suddenly appointed ten months later as coach of the Georgia national team.

“We have known each other for several years (officials of the Georgian Football Association),” said the former coach of the French national football team, “and after the contact took place last January, I felt a real desire from them to bring me here.”

The Bayern Munich player continued between 2000 and 2009, “When we feel this desire, it is more motivating, and I think the development project put forward by the Georgian Federation is worthwhile.”

According to sports journalist Pedzina Paratashvili, the appointment of Sanyol surprised everyone in Georgia. “He was a good footballer, but he has little experience as a coach, and he has not been active in the past few years.

For observer Sandro Tsnopiladze, the arrival of the Frenchman was “unexpected and reinforces many doubts about the desired development.”

Doubts have their roots in Sanyol’s normal career with Bordeaux (2014 – 2016), and the recent passage of a French coach with the Georgia national team, as Alain Gerees remained in his position for ten matches in 2004-2005, in which he won only two wins.

Sanyol’s predecessor, Slovakian Vladimir Weiss, enjoyed a positive record with Georgia, but he resigned last November after a disappointing loss to North Macedonia that prevented the country from reaching the European Cup Finals for the first time in its recent history.

In the second group qualifying for the World Cup 2022 qualifiers, Georgia, the 89th world ranking, fell into a difficult group that includes Spain, Sweden and Greece, in addition to Kosovo.

Against Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is back in the Sweden squad, the Georgians bowed with a goal in Stockholm on Wednesday.

After this loss, Georgia awaits a new mission “Sunday” at Boris Bichadze Stadium in the capital, Tbilisi, in front of 30% of the stadium’s capacity due to the Corona virus protocol.

Sanyol does not hide the difficulty of what awaits “we are in a difficult group”, stressing that the Georgian Union did not impose specific goals on him, but he wanted to see “the team develop.”

But Alexander Iashvili, Vice President of the Federation, is talking about more clear goals, “at least” third in the qualifiers, then “crowning the third level in the Nations League”, in search of qualification for the next European Cup.

Tsenopiladze admits that “the task is difficult”, in order for the French to “rebuild a team from scratch after three decades of suffering” and “a continuous deterioration since the fall of the Soviet Union.”

If Georgia was distinguished in wrestling and rugby, football gained its laurels in 1981 with the victory of Dynamo Tbilisi, the European Cup Winners Cup, which was canceled in 1999.

In the third millennium, Kaja Kaladze was the most prominent player in Milan, and Levian Kobiachvili was the most prominent player in the German League.

But those days are over. As Sanyol asserts, “Georgia may not be the best European team at the moment, but its union wants to develop.”