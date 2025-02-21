All about for a new assault on the interclub regatta la estate from Pontevedra. The Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo receives one more year to the cruise fleet of the prestigious circuit, this time to put into play the third stage and the Concello and Nauta Sanxenxo trophy, for which he also scored the opening assault in Portonovo.

After The storm that is whipping this Friday the Rías BaixaS, the weather parts foresee that the strong wind and the rain will love during the night to give way to a quiet Saturday, with winds from the southwest of between six and ten knots of intensity. Perfect conditions with which the Regatt Committee could opt for a tour of the interior of the estuary for a fleet in which everything is yet to be decided.

Of the seven categories in Liza, two have a double tie in the head: the IASI of José Antonio Ortigueira and the Peregrina-Cobre San Rafael de Carlos Núñez- both representing the CN Portonovo- in classics and veteran Landín Computer science, and the Marcolfo de José Alejandro (CN Cangas)- one of the teams that are released in This edition- and the northern Piko of José Manuel Castro (CN Boiro) in Class 4 Myagal.

“We are super happy with our participation in this regatta,” explains Rosa García, Marcolfo crew. «There were always companions who encouraged us to sign up and this year we made the decision to come, and the truth is that we are delighted both with the organization and with the facilities in the ports. The experience is being fantastic, we come to enjoy the candle and if we win well and if not, too ».









In the rest of the divisions, although everything is still open, the leaders dominate alone: ​​the Orion of Javi Pérez (MRCyB) in class 1 Froiz, the Balea Dous de Luis María Pérez (RCN Rodeira) in Class 2 Abanca, Arpon IV from Iñaki Carbajo (CN Beluso) in Class 3 Murimar Seguros, El Ziraralla de Ramón and Ángeles Barreiro (RCN Sanxenxo) In solitary and two Opticalia Campelo and the Daikiri by Jorge Manuel Álvarez (RCN Sanxenxo) in classics and veteran naval effects Jesús Betanzos.

With four assaults still ahead including this Saturday, the classification can still turn around, so obtaining a good result in Sanxenxo will be key to face the second half of the circuit as above as possible.

The exit horn will be heard, as in each appointment, at 2:30 p.m.

The 11th Interclubes Regatta Ría de Pontevedra has the collaboration and sponsorship of the City Council of Sanxenxo, Concello de Marín, Concello de Poio, Nauta Sanxenxo, Abanca, Murimar Seguros, Froiz, Opticalia Campelo, Myagal, Naval Effects Jesús Betanzos and Informatics Landín.