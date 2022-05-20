Between long ovations and shouts of “Long live the King!” Dozens of onlookers received Juan Carlos I this Friday in Sanxenxo, the Galician town that he has chosen to return to Spanish soil after almost two years of voluntary exile in Abu Dhabi. The king emeritus has gone to the Real Club Náutico of the municipality of Pontevedra at noon to participate with the crew of the ‘Bribón’ in a regatta of the 6mR class. Finally, the former head of state will participate in the competition, although he will do so from an auxiliary boat to which he has climbed with the help of several colleagues given his mobility problems.

The king emeritus has spent his first night at the house of his friend Pedro Campos in the vicinity of Nanín beach, just two kilometers from the Sanxenxo Náutico, and has had lunch with the mayor, Telmo Martín. Around 12:20 he left the house by car together with the president of the club and the infanta Elena. Ten minutes later he has arrived at the destination, where a cloud of television cameras and dozens of onlookers who have been stationed at the entrance of the building for hours before were waiting for him.

The applause and cheers have followed one another for four minutes, the entire time he has remained outside, while Don Juan Carlos thanked the affection, put his hand to his heart and even approached some of the attendees to shake their hands and throw kisses at them Leaning on his cane and with obvious difficulties in moving, Felipe VI’s father greeted the members of the club and took a welcome photo with the crew of the ‘Bribón’. He later he has agreed to the headquarters of the Náutico, where the partners have given him another long ovation.

Half an hour later his daughter, Infanta Elena, visibly moved, left the building. She has claimed to be “very happy” for the return of her father and has appreciated the interest of the journalists. A few minutes later, the king emeritus did the same, getting back into Campos’ car to travel to the jetty. There, and with the help of several companions, he has boarded an auxiliary vessel of the ‘Bribón’. The navigability conditions are optimal, with calm seas and winds of up to 20 knots.