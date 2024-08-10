Saturday, August 10, 2024, 7:51 p.m.











Gabriel García Márquez was not inspired by Nigeria to create his magical universe, but he could have been because the immoderation of African power overwhelms Latin American magic. The country of megalomaniac dictators, multimillionaire preachers, terrible massacres between cattle ranchers and peasants, or the kidnapping of multitudes by criminal gangs, seems much more surreal than any other setting. The delirious story of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, 62, is another example of this excessive world, built on a lake of oil.

The latest chapter in the life of this exceptional individual seems positive, and yet it is just one more episode in his particular roller coaster. His re-establishment as Emir of Kano could well be interpreted as another twist in the complex public scene in Nigeria, where faith, politics, oil and fortunes come together. Because Sanusi is a respected cleric, descendant of an aristocratic family linked to this religious office, one of the four most important in local Islam, and, moreover, surprisingly, one of the great African economists.

Nothing spiritual or temporal is alien to his lineage. His grandfather served as an emir and his father was ambassador to China and then secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Like his father, Lamido became an expert on the Koran and a specialist in finance thanks to his education at the University of Lagos. His professional rise was meteoric and he became the executive director of the First National Bank of Nigeria, one of the most important institutions on the continent.

His election as Governor of the Central Bank, the main state institution, took place in 2009, when the economic crisis was suffocating the local stock market. President Goodluck Jonathan demanded that he do his best to save the financial apparatus and the economist’s management was described as a true “tsunami”. He fought bad behavior, promoted acquisitions and mergers to regenerate the financial system, and took the instigators of the chaos to court.

The tidal wave did not stop. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi went deep into the bowels of a corrupt administration. The revelation that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation had siphoned off $48.9 billion came as a shock. This was not the only crime brought to light. He also alleged that $1 billion in crude oil royalties each month was being lost before reaching the public coffers. Of course, the regime acted accordingly and the whistleblower was arrested by the security services.

The death of his uncle, Emir Ado Boyero, in 2014 marked an honourable exit from a scandal of major proportions. Lamido Sanusi’s spiritual side, no less ambitious than his secular one, could be satisfied by inheriting his position and the government instigated his accession to the throne at the expense of the aspirations of his cousin, the son of the deceased. It is well known that the enemy is provided with a silver bridge. The official candidate won and, in June, became the fifty-seventh emir of Kano, the country’s second city.

Cosmopolitan and honest



They were obviously unaware of the restless spirit. The position is purely religious, but it has great influence in the north of the country, where the majority is Muslim. The new authority was part of the local oligarchy, traditionally the holder of central power and extremely conservative, but also had qualities of his own that were rare among the elite. The cleric was cosmopolitan, critical and surprisingly honest.

His work was tireless. He promoted the revitalization of traditional textile crafts, encouraged modernization with a library and boosted tourism by promoting the construction of an international airport. As a guide for believers, he demonstrated an original, openly liberal position and, among other things, supported family planning and women’s empowerment. He defended freedom of worship and a stance against polygamy, although he has four wives.

The new leader did not hesitate to oppose the expansion of Wahhabism, declaring that “Africans do not need Iran and Saudi Arabia to explain to them what Islam is.” He also rejected the Boko Haram guerrilla group, which was devastating the northeastern region. These statements were met with a resounding response. Six months after taking office, three bombs exploded in the Grand Mosque of Kano during services, killing 150 attendees.

Lamido Sanusi posed a risk to the establishment in all its forms and the government went on the defensive. The first strategy was to undermine his authority by creating new emirates within his territory that reduced his area of ​​influence and the second, more effective, involved his dismissal by the local governor, accused of violating traditional practices. In 2020, after being arrested, he was taken to a remote village in the east of the country.

The appeal to justice was successful. The Federal High Court released him and the former emir settled in the metropolis of Lagos to show another new version of his rich personality. In recent years he has developed an intense work as an intellectual and academic at the Centre for African Studies at the University of Oxford and a doctorate in Islamic Law at the University of London. In addition, in 2021, he was appointed caliph of the Tijaniyyah Sufi order, a congregation with more than 50 million followers in West Africa.

The surprising restoration of his position as Emir of Kano, with all his former jurisdiction, can be understood as a political manoeuvre to capitalise on his enormous prestige. But Lamido Sanusi is unpredictable and independent.