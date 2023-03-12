Former president won 448 club shirts while in office; football team gave at least 4

O Santos soccer club was the football institution that gave the most gifts to Jair Bolsonaro while he was in the Presidency of the Republic. There were 16 items, including 4 T-shirts.



Flamengo and Goiás – there were 10 gifts each. Rubro-Negro gave away 5 club shirts, a polo shirt, a medal and 3 protection masks. Esmeraldino, on the other hand, presented the politician with 3 shirts, 2 shorts, a T-shirt, a polo shirt, 1 coat, 1 cap and a backpack;

Palm trees – gave 8 gifts. It's the team Bolsonaro supports;

gave 8 gifts. It’s the team Bolsonaro supports; America-MG, Chapecoense, Botafogo, Athletico-PR and Santa Cruz – they gave 5 items each 1;

– they gave 5 items each 1; Vasco da Gama – 4 gifts;

– 4 gifts; Sport Club – two shirts.

The complete list is contained in the request for Access to Information Law done at the end of last year, to which the Power360 had access.

Here are the full documents with the complete list of the collection:

At the end of the term, the president can take all gifts of a private nature. According to the government, most of the items were donated to the Union. The textual and audiovisual (archival) collection was donated to the National Archive. The bibliographic, to the National Library Foundation;

The most significant set of gifts (museological) was under Bolsonaro’s custody.

