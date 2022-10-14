Place: Torreon, Coahuila

Stadium: TSM Crown

Hour: 7:06 p.m.

Referee: Louis Henry Santander

Toluca: 3

Ties: 1

Toluca: VVVEE

Defenses: Carlos Orrantia, Felix Torres, Hugo Rodriguez, Omar Campos

Media: Alan Cervantes, Luis Suarez, Fernando Gorriaran, Cecilio Dominguez

Forwards: Erick Aguirre and Harold Preciado

Defenses: Bryan Angulo, Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Carlos Guzman

Media: Fernando Navarro, Claudio Baeza, Leo Fernandez, Jean Meneses

Forwards: Camilo Sanvezzo and Carlos Gonzalez

GOOD MORNING! See you today at the open door training, get there early. 🏟️⚔️🇳🇬 #SeSien7e 🎟️ https://t.co/HWLIoQoHqU pic.twitter.com/S2pn8hnPvu – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) October 14, 2022

Through their social networks, they indicated that the opening will be from 5:00 p.m., while the departure of the players will be at 6:00 p.m. Likewise, at 7:00 p.m., coach Eduardo Fentanes and goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo will give a message to the public present.

“There are moments, we started very well, with good dynamics, but with the 2-0 we didn’t know how to turn the team around with a line of three and possession of the ball, there was a mirror on the pitch. Applaud the people who get into 3-3, for the people it will be a great match, but there are too many mistakes both from my team and from Santos. We have to have the mettle, the personality for 100 minutes or more on Sunday and do it well”. detailed at the end of the match.

Forecast: Santos Laguna 3-1 Toluca.