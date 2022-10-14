Next weekend will see the second leg of one of the most exciting matches of the first leg quarterfinals. The Red Devils of Toluca They will enter the always complicated TSM Corona court to measure strength against Santos Laguna.
In the first leg, the Reds were successful and won, not without difficulties, by a score of 4-3 in a controversial closing match, where the author of the fourth goal was the work of Brazilian goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, who showed off by collecting excelsa deceiving goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo.
For their part, and despite the defeat, the Warriors played a good game, as they managed to recover after going down 2-0 from the first minutes. Those led by Eduardo Fentanes did not give up and tied to later turn the score around 3-2, although they could not withstand the pressure of the crimson attacks.
When?: Sunday October 16
Place: Torreon, Coahuila
Stadium: TSM Crown
Hour: 7:06 p.m.
Referee: Louis Henry Santander
You can enjoy the game through the signal of Aztec 7 and on the platform Aztec Sports.
Santos Lagoon: 1
Toluca: 3
Ties: 1
Santos Lagoon: DVVEE
Toluca: VVVEE
Possible alignment of Santos Laguna (4-2-2-2)
Goalie: Charles Acevedo
Defenses: Carlos Orrantia, Felix Torres, Hugo Rodriguez, Omar Campos
Media: Alan Cervantes, Luis Suarez, Fernando Gorriaran, Cecilio Dominguez
Forwards: Erick Aguirre and Harold Preciado
Possible alignment of Toluca (4-4-2)
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Bryan Angulo, Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Carlos Guzman
Media: Fernando Navarro, Claudio Baeza, Leo Fernandez, Jean Meneses
Forwards: Camilo Sanvezzo and Carlos Gonzalez
Latest news from Santos Laguna
Santos trains behind the scenes
After the painful setback suffered in the first leg, the Santos Laguna board decided that this Friday the doors would be opened to fans for training prior to next Sunday’s game.
Through their social networks, they indicated that the opening will be from 5:00 p.m., while the departure of the players will be at 6:00 p.m. Likewise, at 7:00 p.m., coach Eduardo Fentanes and goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo will give a message to the public present.
Latest news from Toluca
Nacho Ambriz acknowledges the club’s mistakes
The coach of the Red Devils of Toluca, Ignacio Ambriz, detailed in a press conference that the team made mistakes that ended up costing dearly at a certain point in the match, and he knows that they will do things well in Torreón.
“There are moments, we started very well, with good dynamics, but with the 2-0 we didn’t know how to turn the team around with a line of three and possession of the ball, there was a mirror on the pitch. Applaud the people who get into 3-3, for the people it will be a great match, but there are too many mistakes both from my team and from Santos. We have to have the mettle, the personality for 100 minutes or more on Sunday and do it well”. detailed at the end of the match.
What a match awaits us next Sunday at the TSM Corona court. A full house is expected in the building and the fans dedicated to motivating the Santista team. A goal is enough for the Warriors to secure their pass to the next round; For its part, with the victory or a goalless draw, Toluca would have its ticket to the league.
Forecast: Santos Laguna 3-1 Toluca.
