Next Tuesday, the Santos Laguna team starts the Leagues Cup activity by facing the team from Houston Dynamowhere the Mexican Héctor Miguel Herrera plays.
The Santista squad wants to start their adventure in the competition on the right foot, and to do so, they will seek to use their offensive arsenal to make a difference.
So far in the 2023 Opening Tournament, the Warriors add 4 points, staying in 10th place in the competition with 4 units.
For its part, the Houston Dynamo comes from a draw in Major League Soccer against the Colorado Rapids without annotations, managing to stay momentarily in ninth place in the Western Conference with 29 units.
Goalie: M. Lajud
Defenses: R. López, F. Torres, M. Doria, O. Campos
Media: A. Cervantes, A. López, D. Vergara, J. Brunetta, E. Rodríguez
Forward: H. Precious
Santos falls in international friendly
Last Sunday, the Santos Laguna team faced Sporting de Gijón in a friendly game, losing by a score of 2-1 at the Corona stadium.
The goals were the work of Uros Durdevic and Gaspar Campos, while Juan Brunetta scored for the team from La Laguna.
Goalie: Ivan Cuellar
Defenses: L. Miguel, Bruno, José Marsá, Cote
Media: Pedro Diaz, J. Varane, J. Carrillo
Forwards: Aitor García, Dani Queipo and U. Vurdevic
Carrasquilla could reach Liga MX
Last Sunday the 2023 Gold Cup ended, with Mexico as champion beating its similar Panama 1-0. In that game, one of the most prominent Panamanian soccer players was Adalberto Carrasquilla, who plays for the Houston Dynamo.
Now, there is information that America would seek to throw the house out the window to sign the Houston Dynamo footballer, who would not look badly on giving him a way out in exchange for a good amount of money.
Saints 3-1 houston
