This weekend the corresponding day 5 of the Clausura 2023 tournament will take place and one of the matches will be that of Club América visiting Santos Laguna in the Comarca Lagunera.
Las Águilas come from beating Mazatlán FC 6-0 at home and with this they achieved their first win of the tournament and remain undefeated with six units.
On their own, the Laguna team comes from equaling two scores against Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium and is four in the standings with seven points.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: Azteca 7 and TUDN.
streaming: TUDN.com and aztecadeportes.com
Channel: FOX Sports and Fox Sports 2.
streaming: foxsports.com and Fox Sports App.
Saints: 0 wins.
America: 3 wins.
Tie 2 draws.
Saints: EVVD E.
America: VEEE D.
In Santos this week it will be to see in action his recent acquisition, the Colombian Emerson Rodriguezwho accompanied the team on the trip to Guadalajara to face Atlas.
Emerson assured that he arrives in good physical shape and that he has an affinity in football with the style of Santos Laguna, so Fentans He will be very attentive to your evolution.
Besides, Lucas Gonzalezafter the medical examinations and fine-tuning the last details of his contract, he has already joined the team’s training sessions.
Saints Lineup: Acevedo; Manzanarez, Torres, Rodriguez, Campos; R. Lopez, A. Lopez, Cervantes, Brunetta; Correa and Preciado.
Banking: Gibrán Lajud, Jair González, Salvador Mariscal, Diego Martínez, Matheus Dória, Eduardo Pérez, Cecilio Domínguez, José Ávila and José Rivaldo.
América thrashed the Mazatlan team 6-0 on matchday 4 of the championship, with this result the Águilas got their first win and remain undefeated in this tournament. Henry Martin He was dispatched with a triplet. jonathan dos santos He had to come out of exchange after the entry of Roberto Meraz which caused him a red card.
Lineup America: Jimenez; Lara, I. Reyes, Araujo, S. Reyes; Sanchez, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, J. Rodriguez, Martin.
Banking: Luis Ángel Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Jonathan dos Santos, Luis Fuentes, Roger Martínez, Miguel Layún, Leonardo Suárez, Pedro Aquino, Federico Viñas, Brian Rodríguez.
Surely it will be a very even and very entertaining game with many important arrivals for goals, but the game can be defined by the performance of its defense, especially that of its goalkeepers, with everything and that, a draw and distribution of points is more likely .
Saints 1-1 America.
