Thanks to a goal by midfielder Lucas Barbosa in stoppage time, Santos beat Unión La Calera (Chile) 1-0 on Wednesday night (18) at the Vila Belmiro stadium, and was very close to qualifying for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

After this triumph, Peixe leads Group C with 10 points, two ahead of the Chileans, the only team that can still take the spot from the Brazilian team (in the South American team, only one team qualifies by key in the first phase).

Even playing at home, Santos had many difficulties to secure the three points. The team led by Argentine coach Fabián Bustos even hit four balls on the post, before Lucas Barbosa, in the 56th minute of the final stage, received a throw from Sandry, killed him in the chest and hit in turn to score a beautiful goal.

Now Peixe is focused on the Brazilian, where Ceará will face on Saturday (21). The confirmation or not of the spot in the playoffs of the Sul-Americana will be defined next Tuesday (24), when Santos receives Banfield (Argentina).