It is a fact to be signed, Juan Brunetta will be a Tigres player from the next tournament, the playmaker, the footballer with the most direct participation in goals, whether scoring or assisting, has earned the leap in quality to the team that could well be two-time Liga MX champion this Sunday. The agreement has been closed for a figure around 11 million dollars and the letter from Jordy Caicedo to Grupo Orlegi, although he will continue in the ranks of Atlas, not Santos.
Those from Torreón lose who is by far their best player and are now moving into the national market to evaluate options for players who can fill the gap that the Argentine will leave within the squad. Santos has two names on the table of interest, the first of them is the revelation with Mazatlán Josué Colmán and the other is the possible return to their ranks of Leo Suárez from América.
Fernando Esquivel reports that the people of Santos have already called both boards to evaluate the playmakers. In the case of Colmán, Mazatlán has refused a loan, but is open to negotiating the sale of the '10'. For its part, America has asked Orlegi's people to wait until after the final to talk about Suárez's future, since they are not entirely clear whether by 2024 he will be the continuity of André Jardine or not. At the same time, those from Torreón are moving through the south of the continent to evaluate alternatives.
