Santos puts a price on Eduardo Aguirre after interest from Chivas and America to sign him

Edward Aguirre He has been one of the young Mexican attackers who have been linked to several Mexican soccer teams such as Club América, Chivas, among other clubs, in recent years, so finally, the Guerreros board would have put a price on his diamond in the rough for those who want to sign it.
A few months ago, the Sacred Flock showed interest in hiring the ‘Mudo’ AguirreHowever, his attempt failed, as he was unable to satisfy the economic claims of those from Laguna. For their part, the Eagles continue to explore possibilities for Mexican attackers to incorporate; especially for not being sure if Federico Vinas will continue for the following season and reduce their vacancies for Non-Trained in Mexico.
According to information from the portal journalist warrior mode, Axel Ramirezthe Laguneros have valued the letter of the 24-year-old Mexican striker at an amount close to 6 million dollars. That is why, in the event that any team wants to sign Edward Aguirre for the next season, he will have to pay that amount to the Torreón team.
In this way, it has been said that the Verde Valle team has already started working on devising an offer to present to the lagoons; One of the plans would be to include a player that is no longer considered by the team within the operation, this in order to lower the amount of the pre-established fee.
While, in the surroundings of the azulcrema team, there has been no talk of an offer, although, the interest they have in being able to have one of the players with the most projection in Mexican soccer has been mentioned, in fact, in days gone by It was also mentioned that the Mexican-American, Brandon Vazquezwhich was claimed by the Flock, was offered to the Eagles board.
