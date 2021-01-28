It is the first day of 2021 and Jair Bolsonaro is on top of a boat. He greets the crowd that cheers him in surprise from the shore, in Praia Grande. And the show starts. The president dives into the sea and begins to swim. His bodyguards follow him, one by one, braying themselves to meet the people.

“Myth, myth, myth”, they celebrate it.

They pile up forgetting all kinds of prevention protocol against the coronavirus. Bolsonaro is ecstatic, he says hello, he laughs, he is wearing Santos’ shirt with the 10 on his back.

Bolsonaro said goodbye to 2020 in Forte dos Andradas, in the city of Guarujá, minutes from the beach where he would throw himself headfirst towards his fans. Days before, while denying that the vaccination process in the country had been delayed, he went out to the field to play the usual “Natal sem fome” (Christmas without hunger), a benefit game that has been held since 2005 every year, led by the ex-footballer Narciso, to raise funds and help the children who need it most.

At Vila Belmiro, Bolsonaro also wore the white Santos jersey. He entered just a minute, received a pass from the right and defined alone, with the goalkeeper still, inviting him to the celebration. The president’s left-handed touch was a goal but also a blooper: he fell and ended up on the grass. Laughing, he asked for the change immediately.

“I’m a fan of Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro and from Palmeiras in São Paulo “, the histrionic president had declared a long time ago. Although you do not have to dig too much into the network to find images of him with Flamengo, Sport Recife, Vasco da Gama, Gremio or Fluminense shirts, among many others.

In the previous semifinals against Boca and River, the president had predicted without hesitation that the final of the Copa Libertadores would be between Santos and Palmeiras. And he warned that he will be present on Saturday at the Maracana. Rio de Janeiro was one of the states in which the coronavirus hit the most: there were more than 500 thousand infections and more than 29 thousand deaths have already accumulated.

It is not strange that Bolsonaro gets on the wave of football and swims according to the current of the moment. He celebrated with the national team players on the field of play to obtain the last Copa América and became a Flamengo fan when he won the Libertadores in the final against River.

He is united with the most popular team in Brazil by a bond that exceeds the field of play. Flamengo was the club that pushed the return of soccer in July as the country suffered from the spread of the virus.

Bolsonaro with the Flamengo shirt: he has a strong bond with the club’s president. Source: Archive

A field hospital was installed on the same premises of the Maracaná stadium where the most important club tournament on the continent will be held on Saturday due to the sanitary collapse in Rio. The clubs were not strangers. In just one week, 27 members of the Flamengo delegation tested positive for Covid-19, including 16 footballers. Fluminense and Botafogo, the other two strong teams in the city, opposed the premature return but could do nothing. “Respect our history,” said the flag with which the players of both teams posed before playing the classic.

In his quest to get the ball rolling again, Bolsonaro found his two main allies in the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella and in the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim.

Landim has already been probed to join the Ministry of Economy of the Nation; Crivella, in addition to being a singer, engineer, writer and Methodist religious, is the former member of the powerful Bolsonarista Edir Macedo, founder of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God and owner of the Record TV network, which empowered the president of Brazil relegating to the historic Globo network, from whom he took away the television rights for football.

When Flamengo suffered the outbreak of positive Covid-19 cases, he asked for the postponement of his match against Palmeiras, but the São Paulo club objected. “The protocol adopted for the competition contemplates situations of this type. There are, therefore, no reasons for the game not to take place”, declared its president, Mauricio Galiotte.

Galiotte celebrated together with Bolsonaro in the Palmeiras box the consecration in the Brasileirao 2018. The president of the Nation went down to the Alianz Parque playing field and gave the trophy to captain Bruno Henrique. With the green jersey on, he posed in the center of the players’ celebration. There were special scenes with Felipe Melo: they greeted each other with a military salute and celebrated the iconic gesture of the president, pointing their fingers as if they had weapons.

Jair Bolsonaro celebrates together with the idol of Palmeiras Felipe Melo the title of the Brazilian Championship in 2018. Photo: EFE

“I don’t understand anything about politics but I saw that he was a boy who could improve the reality of my country,” Felipe Melo said about the president in a note with Clarín. “Today, thanks to God, I have friendship with him, we talk whenever he can and he’s a boy who didn’t change anything, he’s still the same. I love how he does things. “

He was not the only footballer who supported Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign. There was also a public endorsement of Neymar, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, among others.

Bolsonaro revealed that his father decided to call him Jair because his date of birth, March 21, 1955, coincides with the birthday of Jair Rosa Pinto, a historical midfielder of the Verdao and selection.

What’s more, the Palmeiras shirt was the gift that the Brazilian sent Alberto Fernández to the meeting that the Argentine president had on Friday in Olivos with Flavio Viana Rocha, secretary of Strategic Affairs of Brazil, and Daniel Scioli, ambassador in the country neighbour.

🇦🇷🇧🇷 | Last night the president @alferdez shared a dinner in Olivos with Sec. Flavio Viana Rocha sent from @jairbolsonaro. We accompany him along with Beliz and Ambassador Salgado.

Football was not absent. The relationship with Brazil is strengthened. pic.twitter.com/cctbEb6OJP – Daniel Scioli 🇦🇷 (@danielscioli) January 23, 2021

Ahead of Saturday’s final, a broad sector of the Palmeiras fans sent President Galiotte a letter demanding that “the team be dissociated from any populist and opportunist actions of the president.”

The order was signed by the sectors of the Porcomunas, Palmeiras Antifascista, PorcoÍris, Palmeiras Livre, Usparmera and Palestra Sinistro fans. They want to prevent Bolsonaro from taking advantage of a possible celebration photo with the long-awaited conquest of the second Libertadores in its history.

“We express our concern about the possibility that our club will once again have its image associated, at a great moment in our history, with a government denounced internationally for its systematic attacks on human rights,” they warn.

Bolsonaro with the shirt of Vasco da Gama, another from Rio de Janeiro. / EFE

Bolsonaro with the Sport Recife shirt. / archive

Bolsonaro with the Fluminense shirt, also from Rio de Janeiro Source: Archive

Bolsonaro with Sampaio Correa, from the city of São Luís in the state of Maranhão; plays in the second division. / Archive

It is difficult to know if Bolsonaro will show favoritism for either of the two finalists. What’s more, this week he appeared by surprise at Flamengo’s training session. And although the Brazilian media emphasize that the club tried to hide the meeting, the images were leaked from the president’s environment.

“He decided to use the soccer strategy again – explains UOL Brazil – precisely when a poll marks a considerable increase in the rejection of Bolsonaro. His disapproval jumped from 32% to 40% over the boycott and the mistakes made in the fight against the coronavirus. The visit to Flamengo, therefore, is far from free ”.

Just in case, Santos’ jersey will also be ready for Saturday. The 10 they used Pelé and Neymar, with whom Bolsonaro scored a goal in Vila Belmiro and jumped into the sea in Praia Grande.

Orlando Rollo, president of the club that has just eliminated Boca and will seek to be Brazil’s first four-time champion of America, does not hide his support for Bolsonaro.

On November 20, Black Awareness Day, Pelé sent the president a replica of his mythical signed Santos shirt. Days later, the president of the club received Bolsonaro on the Santos court. There they organized the logistics of the benefit Christmas party. But there was a more important topic to talk about. After the conclave, Rollo slipped to the press that Bolsonaro raised his thumb to legally unblock the matter and donate the Rey Pelé sports center to the club, where all the categories of Santos train. In this way, the debt of R $ 90 million that the club drags for the use of the property would be without effect.