Torreón, Coahuila.- The case of those naturalized in Mexico is becoming something recurrent in view of the World Cup 2026. The last case is the forward one, Julian Quiñoneswho is closing the procedures for his naturalization to represent the National Soccer Team.

Several foreigners who would like to play for the Tricolor take the example of Colombianone of them Matheus Doria, Brazilian central defender who spoke in an interview with the radio station, W Deportes, to express his desire to play for the Mexican team.

«It’s a dream of mine, we have to continue working hard here in Santos Laguna presenting good results with my team and things may happen in a positive way for me, realizing my dream,” said the defender.

«We know that we have to give results here, and look for a space in the selection. “You have to be well concentrated so that when an opportunity presents itself you are ready,” added Matheus Dória, who already boasts his naturalization letter since last June 5.

Matheus Dória celebrates a goal with Santos

At the moment the soccer player 28 years old has not entered into talks with the coaching staff of Jaime Lozanodifferent from what happened when the coach of Mexico It was him Argentine Diego Martín Coccawho was fired after four months of work.

«Not yet, previously when I was Diego Cocca“I always wondered how my process was going, and now I have all my documents, I’m Mexican,” said the native of São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro.

