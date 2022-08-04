Santos 1-1 Cruz Azul – 01 August 2021

Cruz Azul 1-1 Santos – 30 May 2021

Saints 0-1 Blue Cross – May 27, 2021

Saints 1-0 Cruz Azul – 13 January 2021

Both clubs have played good games and it is expected that this time will not be the exception. The two squads come from winning their most recent game by the slightest difference and now they will look for the three units.

The 10th and 11th place in the general will face each other and a great match is expected.

Forecast: Santos Laguna 1-1 Cruz Azul.