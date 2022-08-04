One of the games that adorns the seventh date in the 2022 Opening Tournament is between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul. Both clubs arrive motivated to this commitment after having achieved their recent victory by the minimum difference. Now, the two teams will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to come out with the three points.
In 90min we present you the preview of the game with all the details you need to know about it. Who gets the win?
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The initial whistle of the commitment will be given the next 6th August o’clock 9:05 p.m.; the field of TSM Crown will witness this age-old confrontation.
Blue Cross 1-2 Saints – 27 February 2022
Santos 1-1 Cruz Azul – 01 August 2021
Cruz Azul 1-1 Santos – 30 May 2021
Saints 0-1 Blue Cross – May 27, 2021
Saints 1-0 Cruz Azul – 13 January 2021
You can enjoy the game through the signal of aztec tv Y TUDNwhile the online coverage will be available on the platforms of tudn.mx Y tvazteca.com.
Possible alignment of Cruz Azul
Sebastian Jurado (P);
Jose Martinez, Juan Escobar, Luis Abram, Ignacio Rivero;
Erick Lira, Rafael Baca, Carlos Rodríguez, Carlos Rotondi;
Uriel Antuna and Ivan Morales.
Possible line-up of Santos Laguna
Carlos Acevedo (P);
Emilio Orrantia, Hugo Rodriguez, Felix Torres, Omar Campos;
Alan Cervantes, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Brunetta, Jair González;
Eduardo Aguirre and Marcelo Correa.
This game reminds some of us of the games played in the 90’s, when Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul faced each other on Sundays at 4 in the afternoon on the Corona field.
Both clubs have played good games and it is expected that this time will not be the exception. The two squads come from winning their most recent game by the slightest difference and now they will look for the three units.
The 10th and 11th place in the general will face each other and a great match is expected.
Forecast: Santos Laguna 1-1 Cruz Azul.
#Santos #Laguvs #Cruz #Azul #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply