This Saturday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. from the TSM Corona Stadium, Santos Laguna will face Tigres UANL in the corresponding Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
The team from the Comarca Lagunera will seek its first victory of the competition after having accumulated a draw and two losses in the first three dates, for its part, the feline team comes from winning at home 1-0 against Club América and will seek to win its second game in a row in the competition.
In this way, in the following list we name five predictions that could happen in this commitment.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The feline team is coming off a streak of scoring at least one goal in the last 10 games it has played, so against a rival like the Laguna team that is going through a terrible moment, they should not have any difficulties in doing so.
The Torreón team is experiencing a moment to forget, they have nine games without a win and, if that were not enough, they have four losses in their last five matches against the felines.
The felines have beaten the team from Laguna in two of their last three matches, and given the current state of both teams, that situation could happen again.
The Argentine striker was left wanting to celebrate a goal in the last game, as he had a chance to score in one play, but it ended up being ruled out for offside.
The poor footballing level of the team, coupled with the lack of quality in its players, has caused the Warriors to have a rather weak team, their offensive power is very bad and it seems very difficult for them to even score against the felines.
More news about Liga MX
#Santos #Laguna #Tigres #UANL #predictions #match #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply