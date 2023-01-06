During its preseason, the lagoon team was measured at Bilbao Dunes, Atlas, Chivas, Mazatlan, tigers Y Zacatecas minershoping to arrive in great shape at the contest.

OFFICIAL! 🚨 Raúl López arrives at Club Santos Laguna, a Mexican right-back. He arrives from Toluca Fc. Welcome “Fingers” ✍🏻✅ pic.twitter.com/D848tjalNa – UnicoSantista (@UnicoSantista) December 12, 2022

Like other teams, the royal squad had as preseason the sky cupwhere he tied 0-0 with Mazatlandefeated 0-1 Atlaslost 2-1 with Chivas and tied 1-1 with Saints.

Fernando Gorriarán is sent off in his second game played with Tigres. Only eight minutes passed between the two warnings. pic.twitter.com/8D5Q9VYVFn — (@EdsonGVC) December 28, 2022

“We know Tigres very well, we know that it is a team that always comes out to propose. We are at home, with our people. We have to be focused because they are teams that if you give them an advantage, they charge you. God willing we can achieve the three points. We are going to do what we have done in preseason and start this tournament on the right foot.”the attacker pointed out.

“We are more prepared than Tigres. Although the reinforcements have not yet arrived, we have been working very well. We know each other very well, with my colleagues. We are getting much stronger every day. That they continue to look down on us, that’s good. Let’s hope we show what we are on the first date”he added.

“Let them continue to look down on us”: Harold Preciado sends a message to Tigres and his fanshttps://t.co/Gb05BQDScR pic.twitter.com/nCb3NfktKB — Halftime (@halftime) January 4, 2023

In addition to this, it was announced that the Chilean edu vargas I would say yes to the U to return, after having left a while ago. However, the figure that the club should pay to the Atletico Mineiro from Brazil would be 40 million pesos.

Mateo Retegui has been linked to #tigers. However, seeing as the club have yet to relocate Jordy Caicedo elsewhere, I find this rumor hardly credible… thoughts? #LigaMXEng pic.twitter.com/anBqpDJ0n3 — Double L Nation (@DoubleLNation) January 3, 2023

Precisely the factor of continuity could be of weight for this meeting, since coca will play his first official duel with the cats after having separated from the Atlas. Likewise, playing at home could give the Guerreros the advantage, who always make their field weigh.

Forecast: Santos Laguna 2-0 Tigres