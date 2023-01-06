The 2023 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX starts this Friday, January 6 with the Necaxa in view of Atlético San Luis. Likewise, Santos Laguna and Tigres will be in action this Sunday, January 8, at the TSM Corona Stadiumin Day 1 of the championship.
The Warriors They continue in search of reinforcements, after the casualties of the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaranthe Argentinian leo suarez, David Andrade Y Carlos Orrantiahaving as high Raul Lopezwaiting for the signing of the Colombian Jaminton Campaz and the Argentine Gonzalo Abrego.
During its preseason, the lagoon team was measured at Bilbao Dunes, Atlas, Chivas, Mazatlan, tigers Y Zacatecas minershoping to arrive in great shape at the contest.
Secondly, the U of Nuevo Leon lost due to injury to Vladimir Lorona, David Ayala Y Raymond Fulgenciowith the latter expecting a long duration subject to its evolution, for which reason the semester is practically lost, without forgetting the absences of Hugo Ayala, Francisco Venegas Y louis rodriguezwhile the only high has been Fernando Gorriaran.
Like other teams, the royal squad had as preseason the sky cupwhere he tied 0-0 with Mazatlandefeated 0-1 Atlaslost 2-1 with Chivas and tied 1-1 with Saints.
Date: Sunday, January 8
Location: Torreon, Coahuila
Stadium: TSM Corona
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:00 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:00 p.m. (Eastern US time).
Referee: to designate
Channel: Vix
Online Streaming: Vix+
SANTOS LAGUNA: 1 win
TIGERS: 2 wins
TIES: 2 draws
SANTOS LAGUNA: PPGGE
TIGERS: PGGGP
The Colombian Harold Preciado somehow warmed up the duel next Sunday, since he stated that his squad arrives better prepared for the commitment, apart from hoping to have more mobility on the field and collaborate with goals.
“We know Tigres very well, we know that it is a team that always comes out to propose. We are at home, with our people. We have to be focused because they are teams that if you give them an advantage, they charge you. God willing we can achieve the three points. We are going to do what we have done in preseason and start this tournament on the right foot.”the attacker pointed out.
“We are more prepared than Tigres. Although the reinforcements have not yet arrived, we have been working very well. We know each other very well, with my colleagues. We are getting much stronger every day. That they continue to look down on us, that’s good. Let’s hope we show what we are on the first date”he added.
Goalie: Carlos Acevedo
Defenses: Hugo Rodríguez, Matheus Doria, Raúl López, Omar Campos
Midfielders: Alan Cervantes, Ayrton Preciado, Cecilio Domínguez, Juan Brunetta
Forwards: Harold Preciado, Eduardo Aguirre
Banking: Gibran Lajud, Félix Torres, Jair González, Aldo López, José Ávila, Eduardo Pérez, Diego Medina, Ronaldo Prieto, Oscar Manzanarez, José Lozano.
Given the few highs that the team has, the cats continue in search of reinforcement, having three Argentines on the agenda, as he announced aldo farias: Mateo Retegui (Tiger), Walter Bou (Velez) Y Sebastián Lomónaco (Arsenal de Sarandí).
In addition to this, it was announced that the Chilean edu vargas I would say yes to the U to return, after having left a while ago. However, the figure that the club should pay to the Atletico Mineiro from Brazil would be 40 million pesos.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Jesus Garza, Jesus Angulo
Midfielders: Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán
Forwards: Luis Quiñones, Nico López, André-Pierre Gignac
Banking: Javier Aquino, Sebastián Córdova, Juan Vigón, Florian Thauvin, Jordy Caicedo, Eduardo Tercero, Miguel Ortega.
Saints Lagoon decided to continue the project Eduardo Fentaneswithout there being major changes in the squad, while tigers bet on the Argentine Diego Coccawho had a somewhat complicated preseason.
Precisely the factor of continuity could be of weight for this meeting, since coca will play his first official duel with the cats after having separated from the Atlas. Likewise, playing at home could give the Guerreros the advantage, who always make their field weigh.
Forecast: Santos Laguna 2-0 Tigres
