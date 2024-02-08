This Saturday, February 10, Tigers visit to Santos Laguna in it TSM Corona Stadium for Matchday 6 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere he hopes to maintain his undefeated path.
The Guerreros de la Comarca come from a painful defeat at the hands of their 'brother' Atlas by a score of 3-0 in the Jalisco Stadium. The 'law of the ex' appeared with Eduardo 'Mudo' Aguirrethen the captain Aldo Rocha and the Argentine Mateo Garcia They were in charge of increasing the slate. This left the La Laguna team in thirteenth place with four units.
On the other hand, the U of Nuevo León saved the 1-1 draw in the CONCACAF Champions League in front of Vancouver Whitecaps thanks to a genius of the French André-Pierre Gignacalso in their last league match they let go of a 2-0 lead over Cougarsafter a double from the Argentine Nico Ibanezsince it was tied 2-2 with a double from Memo Martinez. The royals are fourth in the table with eleven units, the same as Striped and America.
When? Saturday, February 10
Where? Torreon, Coahuila
Stadium: TSM Corona
Schedule: 9:10 p.m.
Channel: Fox Sports
streaming: ViX
After the La Laguna club's hesitant start to the competition, some media outlets claim that a replacement for the Uruguayan coach is already being sought. Pablo Repetto. Now, the information provided by the journalist David Dela Garzathe Uruguayan's situation is increasingly complicated by having a broken locker room, which is why the board has already given him an ultimatum, it is even said that the only way to continue with his project is to beat Tigers. Since his arrival to the team, Repetto It has a 36.6 percent effectiveness, which does not generate any confidence in this regard, since the board is aware of these numbers and the discontent of the fans.
On the other hand, the Torreón squad will not have the Colombian Harold Preciado due to a muscle injury in his left leg, although the Argentine defender Bruno Amione could debut.
Goalie: Carlos Acevedo
Defenses: Matheus Dória, Santiago Núñez, Ismael Govea, 'Dedos' López
Midfielders: Alan Cervantes, Pedro Aquino, Duván Vergara
Forwards: Jordan Carrillo, Franco Fagundez, Santiago Muñoz
Substitutes: Ronaldo Prieto, Aldo López, Jesús Ocejo, Jair González, Héctor Holguin, Hugo Rodríguez, Bruno Amione, Diego Medina, Salvador Mariscal, Vladimir Loroña, Ramiro Sordo
After the duel against Vancouver Whitecapsthe Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He indicated that he felt relieved with the goal of André-Pierre Gignacsince they did not deserve to lose, he also detailed what he envisions for the return in the Volcano.
“It leaves me calm mainly because of him (Gignac), because he deserves it, because he works for it, but it also leaves me calm that we did not deserve to lose, I think the team did a great job in wanting to generate, in having arrivals, practically all the time.” team (rival) defending in their goal, it is remarkable, they never lowered their arms”exclaimed the Uruguayan.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Angulo, Jesús Garza, Diego Laínez
Midfielders: Juan Brunetta, Rafael Carioca, Sebastián Córdova, Fernando Gorriarán
Forward: Nico Ibáñez
Substitutes: Juan Vigón, Diego Reyes, Luis Quiñones, Ozziel Herrera, André-Pierre Gignac, Sebastián Fierro, Felipe Rodríguez, Marcelo Flores, Fernando Ordóñez, Eduardo Tercero, Eugenio Pizzuto
Santos Laguna 0-2 Tigres
