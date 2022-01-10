Here is the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:

What time does it start? 8:00 pm

Where? TSM Corona Stadium

TV transmission: TUDN and TV Azteca

Streaming Online: www.tudn.mx/ and www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/ligamx/envivo

In the past semester, the Warriors were located in the fifth position of the general table, being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Tigers. After that, the board decided to thank the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada to bring back the portuguese Pedro Caixinha. The Lagunero team is one of the few that has not made many movements, although it did have a hard loss, that of the Chilean Diego Valdes, who will now defend the cause of America.

On the duel against the regios, the Brazilian Matheus Doria assured that they see this duel as a rematch after what happened in the League last, he was also satisfied with the preseason and the game system that El Forcado is looking for, so they will try to start their participation with the right foot.

“We expect a good game, they eliminated us in the previous League, we are hurt by that, we knew that we could have advanced, have done more things. We have to start adding, that is the idea, gain confidence from the first date. We come from a new cycle, we have to show that we are capable of going further than we have previously “, said the central defender.

⚽: Santos Laguna’s defender, Matheus Doria sent a message to the fans: “Personally, to thank the fans for their unconditional support, they have always been close to us, when they couldn’t be with us on game days, they was present on the networks … pic.twitter.com/BYjfCG8f98 – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) January 6, 2022

Miguel Herrera and his pupils were fourth in Grita México 2021, being defeated by Lion in the semifinals. The cats added the champion to their ranks Jesus Angulo (Atlas) Y Sebastián Córdova (America), thanking the Ecuadorian Jordan sierra and the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez, who will now be with Toluca, as well as the Colombian Francisco Meza.

What happened at the U of Nuevo León shows that security measures cannot be stopped, since both the men’s and women’s teams have presented positive cases of COVID-19. Simply in the case of men, there were twelve cases and it is known that one of the positives is the defender Carlos Salcedo, While Jesus Angulo he’s over it.

Tigres confirmed 12 positive cases of Covid-19 in the men’s team, while another five in the women’s squad. pic.twitter.com/FtiM1WavQE – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 5, 2022

Santos Laguna (4-3-3): Carlos Acevedo; Matheus Dória, Félix Torres, Carlos Orrantia, Omar Campos; Fernando Gorriarán, Alan Cervantes, Brian Lozano; Juan Otero, Ayrton Preciado and Eduardo Aguirre.

Being Date 1 it is possible that it is a rigid duel, tight in the midfield, so the chances of scoring could be reduced, remembering that both have great goalkeepers who can make a difference.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 2-2 Tigres