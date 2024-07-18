Santos Laguna and Tigres will clash in one of the most interesting duels of matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. Although the UANL team has not had a very promising start, it is undoubtedly one of the favorites to take home the Mexican soccer title this semester.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between Santos and Tigres, on matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024: how and where to watch, date, time, lineups, news and forecast.
City: Torreon, Coahuila
Stadium: Corona Stadium
Date: July 20th
Schedule: 19:00 hrs in Mexico
In Mexico, the match can be followed live on the VIX Premium platform, as well as on TUDN and Canal Cinco.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Atlas
|
1-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Pumas
|
1-1
|
Opening 2024
|
Puebla
|
1-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
saint Louis
|
0-3 D
|
Closing 2024
|
Pachuca
|
0-2 D
|
Closing 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
America
|
Opening 2024
|
Atlas
|
1-1
|
Opening 2024
|
Necaxa
|
1-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
America
|
2-1 D
|
Super Cup MX Final
|
Monterrey
|
1-1
|
Quarterfinals of the 2024 Clausura
The Warriors have not been able to lift themselves up under the technical direction of Ignacio Ambriz. After the first three rounds of the Apertura 2024, the Albiverdes have not known victory.
The last time Santos Laguna achieved a victory in Liga MX was on March 9 of this year when they beat Cruz Azul 3-0 in a match corresponding to matchday 11 of the Clausura 2024.
Since then, there have been three draws and six defeats. Terrible numbers for ‘Nacho’ Ambriz’s team.
The dominance of the feline team over the team from the region in recent years has been quite marked. In the last ten clashes between these teams, Tigres has six wins, two draws and just two losses.
The UANL team has gone seven games in a row without losing against Santos Laguna. The last victory of the Laguna team was recorded in the Clausura 2021, by a score of 2-0.
Saints: C. López; V. Loroña, S. Núñez, I. Govea, E. Echeverría; A. López, S. Mariscal, S. Muñoz; D. Medina, J. Carrillo, T. Jiménez.
Tigers: F. Rodríguez; J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, D. Reyes, J. Angulo; F. Gorriarán, R. Carioca, J. Brunetta; O. Herrera, S. Córdova, N. Ibáñez.
Although Tigres is not yet in its best form, it will go into this match as a clear favourite to take home the three points. The statistics and the current form of both teams show this.
The Warriors have been weakened tournament after tournament to get to this point. Ambriz is betting on many young players, but it has not been enough to get better results.
Saints 1-2 Tigers
