Santos Laguna and Monterrey will star in one of the league keys of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich comes into this series as the great favorite for the title, however, the Warriors have nothing to lose and could give the big surprise.
In the repechage, the lagoons defeated Pachuca in a surprising way and now they will seek to repeat the dose against the super leader of the competition.
City: Torreon, Coahuila
Stadium: Crown
Date: Wednesday May 10
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Television channel: TUDN
On-line: TUDN App
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Pachuca
|
1-4 (loss)
|
MX League
|
Monterey
|
1-2 (win)
|
MX League
|
Queretaro
|
0-2 (loss)
|
MX League
|
Blue Cross
|
3-2 (loss)
|
MX League
|
Pachuca
|
4 (2) – 4 (4) (win)
|
repechage
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Tijuana
|
4-0 (win)
|
MX League
|
America
|
2-1 (loss)
|
MX League
|
Saints Lagoon
|
1-2 (loss)
|
MX League
|
Mazatlan
|
0-2 (win)
|
MX League
|
cougars
|
4-1 (win)
|
MX League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Monterrey – Saints
|
1-2
|
Closing 2023
|
Saints – Monterrey
|
4-3
|
Opening 2022
|
Monterrey – Saints
|
1-0
|
Closing 2022
|
Saints – Monterrey
|
1-2
|
Opening 2021
|
Monterrey – Saints
|
1-1
|
Closing 2021
Juan Brunetta, one of the figures of the Guerreros in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, sent a message to Rayados ahead of the first leg of the quarterfinals.
“We are here to win. To face the phase with humility, with work. We know that we are playing against a great rival that has top players, but we have already shown that we can beat them at TSM and in their stadium as well. The important thing is to be up to height of the match, of the circumstance and of what the people are asking for.”
– Juan Brunetta
Luis Romo, a Rayados player, spoke about the series against Santos Laguna and also gave his opinion on the playoffs and the competition system of Liga MX.
“I think it may not be the best for the competition, but the rules are set from the beginning. We know what we are going to face from the start of the tournament, everything is planned. We can’t complain today after 17 dates “
– louis romo
Saints Lagoon: G. Lajud, R. López, F. Torres, M. Doria, O. Campos, D. Medina, A. López, A. Cervantes, E. Rodríguez, J. Brunetta and H. Preciado.
Monterey: E. Andrada, E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo, O. Govea, L. Romo, M. Meza, A. González, G. Berterame and R. Funes Mori.
The Laguna team has everything to gain and nothing to lose. The Guerreros beat the albiazules in the regular phase and will seek to give a big surprise. Will the 13th place in the general table be able to beat the super leader?
Santos Laguna 2-1 Monterrey
