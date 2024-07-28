Santos Laguna and DC United will face each other in the second round of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Warriors have had a downright scary start to the season. The Washington team has also had poor results in the 2024 MLS and is in third-to-last place in the Eastern Conference.
Here’s what you need to know about Santos Laguna vs DC United: how and where to watch, dates, times, probable lineups, predictions and news.
City: Washington, DC
Stadium: Audi Field
Date: July 31st
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. (EST) in the United States, 6:00 p.m. in Mexico
You can watch the match through the signal of MLS Pass on Apple TV (United States and Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Tigers
|
0-3 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Atlas
|
1-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Pumas
|
1-1
|
Opening 2024
|
Puebla
|
1-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
saint Louis
|
0-3 D
|
Closing 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Atlanta United
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Celtic
|
0-4 D
|
Friendly
|
Minnesota
|
2-3 V
|
MLS
|
Nashville
|
2-1 V
|
MLS
|
Orlando City
|
5-0 D
|
MLS
Ignacio Ambriz’s process is hanging by a thread. Santos Laguna has three losses and a draw at the start of the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX.
The last victory of the laguneros in the league dates back to March 9, when the Guerreros beat Cruz Azul by a score of 3-0 in matchday 11. After this result, the albiverdes have three draws and seven losses.
Ambriz will have to play these Leagues Cup games to find a better performance for his team. Otherwise, he could be one of the first to be fired in the Apertura 2024.
Through its official media, DC United announced the signing of Cameroonian midfielder Boris Enow, who arrives from Israeli side Maccabi Netanya. The 24-year-old player signed a contract that will bind him to the Washington team for the next three and a half years with the option to renew.
The African player is eligible for his club once the MLS transfer window opens on July 18. He could get his first minutes with DC United in this competition.
Saints Laguna: C. Acevedo; V. Loroña, S. Núñez, A. Santamaría, E. Echeverría; S. Naveda, S. Mariscal, F. Fagúndez; R. Sordo, F. Villalba, A. Lozano.
DC United: Pass; C. McVey; M. Peltola, A. Herrera; P. Santos, C. Dajome, M. Klich, M. Rodríguez; T. Ku-DiPietro, J. Stroud, C. Benteke,
Neither team has had a decent season in their respective leagues, but the Guerreros’ performance seems difficult to correct. The team from Laguna has a very short roster, young players with very little experience and a lot of pressure.
The MLS team looks set to take its first three points in the competition, despite its bleak present.
Santos 1-3 DC United
