The duel between Santos Laguna and Blue Cross looks to be one of the most exciting of matchday 11 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the MX League. The Celeste Machine has had an overwhelming performance in the first half of the tournament and has become one of the favorites to win the title.
Santos Laguna has had a very irregular performance this season. The albiverdes got rid of Juan Brunetta, their best footballer during the last year, and they have more than paid for it.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this duel: where it will be played, how and where to watch it, what the probable lineups are, the latest news from both clubs and the forecast.
You can see the game through the signal TUDN and TV Azteca (Mexico).
Goalkeeper: C. Acevedo
Defense: I. Govea, H. Rodríguez, M. Doria, B. Amione
Medium: D. Medina, A. Cervantes, P. Aquino, E. Echeverría
Forward: H. Preciado, A. Ocejo
Goalkeeper: K. Mier
Defense: I. Rivero, E. Lira, G. Piovi
Medium: R. Huescas, L. Faravelli, C. Rodríguez, C. Rotondi
Forward: C. Antuna, Á. Sepulveda
In the last five confrontations between both squads, the Celeste Machine has one victory, two draws and two losses against the Santista team.
For this weekend's confrontation, the Celeste Machine looks like a clear favorite to take the three points, however, the Warriors will be a tough nut to crack at home.
Santos Laguna 1 – 1 Cruz Azul
