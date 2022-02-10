After adding more than 100 days without winning a game, the murky waters have begun to emerge in the Eagles of America. Those led by coach Santiago Solari are not going through a good time, and a loss in the match against Santos Laguna could put their continuity into question.
On this occasion we present the previouswith each of the details you should know about the meeting.
The game will start next saturday february 12 o’clock 9:00 p.m.; the TSM Corona Stadium It will be the venue for this commitment of teams that occupy the 16th and 17th place, respectively. Both are eager to get the three points that will give them the opportunity to climb the rungs in the general classification.
America 2-1 Saints – October 19, 2021
Saints 1-1 America – January 31, 2021
America 3-2 Saints – August 13, 2020
Saints 0-0 America – April 05, 2020
America 1-2 Saints – November 02, 2019
On the other hand, you can follow the transmission of the game through the signal of TUDN Y aztec tvwhile online coverage will be available at https://www.tudn.mx Y
https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/fut-azteca.
Possible alignment of America
Guillermo Ochoa (P) (C);
Bruno Valdez, Sebastian Caceres, Jordan Silva, Luis Fuentes;
Salvador Reyes, Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas;
Henry Martin and Roger Martinez.
Possible line-up of Santos Laguna
Carlos Acevedo (P);
Felix Torres, Hugo Rodriguez, Matheus Doria, Omar Campos;
Alan Cervantes, Carlos Orrantia, Brian Lozano, Fernando Gorriarán;
Eduardo Aguirre and Ignacio Jeraldino.
This will be an even confrontation and where from the initial whistle each squad will throw meat on the grill to get their first victory of the tournament. Both add only one point, a situation that has them at the bottom of the general table, just below Mazatlán FC, which has not managed to get units.
Forecast: Santos Laguna 0-2 America.
