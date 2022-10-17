This Sunday at TSM Corona StadiumSantos Laguna could not take advantage of the local situation and fell 1-2 (4-6 aggregate) against Toluca, in the quarter-round of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022, and now the Devils will meet America in the semifinals.
In minute 7 those of Eduardo Fentanes came close to scoring when Felix Torres won by air in a corner kick, but his header was stopped by the Brazilian goalkeeper Tiago Volpi. The Warriors continued to be great rulers, since the Devils decided to defend the advantage of the Ida result, continually reaching the visiting area, with the Colombian Harold Precious appearing at 24′ in the area, but volpi He came out to prevent him from letting go of his shot.
For minute 28, those from Torreón forgave through the Paraguayan Cecilio Dominguezwho only in front of the area threw his shot over the goal, after a good play by Edward Aguirre. Similarly, the side Omar Campos he was encouraged to approve his shot from the left wing passing very close to the goal.
Just starting the second half, the Chilean Jean Meneses increased the overall advantage of the Mexiquenses, after putting together a counterattack, where The Mute Aguirre was arrested by Jorge Rodriguez, volpi He served quickly and El Takeshi defined between the legs of the captain and goalkeeper Charles Acevedo.
Not even five minutes passed when the Colombian Andres Mosquera He made it 0-2 by winning a corner kick by air, taking advantage of the poor mark of Carlos Orantia. At 60′, El Charal, Allan Cervantes Y Cecilia They were replaced by the Argentine Marcelo Correa, Jair Gonzalez and the Colombian Ayrton Preciado.
With about 20 minutes to go, Fernando Navarro and the brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo received rest from Ignatius Ambriz to send to Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra Y Carlos Guzman. Minutes later the Argentine came Leo Suarez Y Allan Rodriguez by Marcel Ruiz Y Meneses.
Saints once again he managed to create danger with a shot from outside the penalty area. Leo Suarez who managed to stop volpi. The answer of Toluca came immediately in a counterattack that culminated in a shot from the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezwith Acevedo answering correctly.
At 79′, Valued He had another header that was stopped by the Brazilian goalkeeper, apart from the Warriors they were left with ten due to the expulsion of Beltwho managed to hit the leg volpi when it was on the ground, which was reviewed in the VAR what for Louis Henry Santander will show red. Simply to make the marker more honorable, the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran discounted in the added time when closing the clamp after a center of Jair Gonzalez.
At a press conference, Nacho indicated that the game was not easy due to what the Laguneros showed in the first half and highlighted the presence of Eduardo Fentanes As a Mexican helmsman, he also pointed out that he hopes to be able to reach the final again and stand up for the Aztec strategists in the MX League.
“Thinking right now about Wednesday’s game, the truth would lie to you in answering what awaits us. I’m thinking more about the game we just played, a very difficult one against a great team and a coach who has worked very hard to have an opportunity, and I’m happy that a Mexican is doing things well. I know that he is going to have a difficult match because we are going against the best in the tournament, but we have tools, see players and everything to prepare for the match ”he expressed.
“I’m not much of statistics today I have the chance to fight for a semifinal and then I hope we’ll be able to play a great game against America and football gives many rematches and today I have one more and I just have to prepare. I think that when you win more as a visitor, I think we had better ball control in the second half, we had our scoring chances, they still had one more, but we were more accurate and managed to finish winning it. A goal at the end leaves us a bit beat up, but we were able to get ahead. Through a long ball we find the spaces and the goals. If we talk about justice we take the pass to the semifinal “ended.
