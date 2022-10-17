Toluca to Semifinals! 🔥 Los Diablos defeated Santos and will face America in the Semifinals of the #LigaMX https://t.co/5E4zO3ZJJA pic.twitter.com/7qJXFxC8fZ – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) October 17, 2022

For minute 28, those from Torreón forgave through the Paraguayan Cecilio Dominguezwho only in front of the area threw his shot over the goal, after a good play by Edward Aguirre. Similarly, the side Omar Campos he was encouraged to approve his shot from the left wing passing very close to the goal.

Not even five minutes passed when the Colombian Andres Mosquera He made it 0-2 by winning a corner kick by air, taking advantage of the poor mark of Carlos Orantia. At 60′, El Charal, Allan Cervantes Y Cecilia They were replaced by the Argentine Marcelo Correa, Jair Gonzalez and the Colombian Ayrton Preciado.

At a press conference, Nacho indicated that the game was not easy due to what the Laguneros showed in the first half and highlighted the presence of Eduardo Fentanes As a Mexican helmsman, he also pointed out that he hopes to be able to reach the final again and stand up for the Aztec strategists in the MX League.

Goal by Fernando Gorriarán! The Uruguayan makes the score decorous in the last minute of the game. #Saints 1 – 2 #Toluca pic.twitter.com/uSH2ukbGYr — TR (@Somos_TR) October 17, 2022

“I’m not much of statistics today I have the chance to fight for a semifinal and then I hope we’ll be able to play a great game against America and football gives many rematches and today I have one more and I just have to prepare. I think that when you win more as a visitor, I think we had better ball control in the second half, we had our scoring chances, they still had one more, but we were more accurate and managed to finish winning it. A goal at the end leaves us a bit beat up, but we were able to get ahead. Through a long ball we find the spaces and the goals. If we talk about justice we take the pass to the semifinal “ended.