This Wednesday Santos Laguna and Tigres debuted in the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament, providing a 1-1 draw in the TSM Corona Stadium, where the locals did not know how to settle, since they generated several options and in the end, Carlos Salcedo sealed the equalizer at minute 90 + 3.
The first half passed without much danger, because although the two teams managed to reach the rival goal, there was no important approach, saving everything for the second half. It was at minute 50 when the Uruguayan Brian lozano surprised the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman shooting from outside the area to get the ball stuck to the right post.
Just when it seemed that the Warriors were taking the victory, appeared The Titan to connect a ball within the area, which was deflected by a defender, eliminating any possibility for the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo. True to his controversial style, the defender took off his shirt to show it to the stands, earning the warning.
It should be noted that the future of Salcedo It is not yet defined, since there is talk of interest on the part of the Porto, Wolverhampton Wanderers Y Toronto fcThe latter being the club that has already started talks to be able to take the Mexican back to Major League Soccer.
After letting the three points escape, the Portuguese coach, Pedro Caixinha, indicated that what happened should not be dramatized, since the tournament is just beginning, seeing good things from his pupils, giving merit to his predecessor, the Uruguayan Guillermo Almada.
“It’s part of football, you don’t have to dramatize, assess what the team showed in an exemplary way. In the first half we needed to explore more, we tried to follow too much what were the guidelines of the game and did not let go to enjoy it. Second half we tried to correct, we entered well, even after the goal we had a good response against a Tigres who has hierarchy and a great coach, with even experienced players worldwide. We go game by game and proud of our work. Regarding the process, we have things from the previous one because we totally identify ourselves as what it is to press up, but we want another type of organization in attack “explained El Forcado.
On the other hand, Miguel Herrera, DT of the felines, highlighted the reaction of his team despite the fact that they were diminished by the contagion of COVID-19, highlighting what was done by Salcedo, who was precisely asked to join the attack in order to find the one he longed for.
“We have come to recover eight players due to the virus that brings the world upside down, we even run out of shocks, but the team does not lower its arms, adding is important as a visitor on such a hard court, it is an acceptable result, not good or bad , acceptable. Happy with the performance of the boys despite coming down. A few seconds before I had told (Salcedo) that he left ‘9’ to help with a shot and he just fell the ball and that’s why we celebrated , Carlos always puts his effort, his determination, when he has to join the attack he has to define. He was one of the infected and they did not lower their arms, he leaves me alone, he did not stop trying to try to get a tie “, launched El Piojo.
Finally, those from the Shire did not have reinforcements debuts in their first meeting of the semester, while the royals were able to count on the presence of Jesus Angulo Y Sebastian Cordova, who started from the beginning.
