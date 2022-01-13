When a debut was seen in the Clausura 2022 with defeat for Tigres, Carlos Salcedo appeared as a hero to tie the score. ? Santos Laguna and Tigres share points. ?https://t.co/0fL2G5p2O6 pic.twitter.com/mEdpp8VeP1 – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) January 13, 2022

Just when it seemed that the Warriors were taking the victory, appeared The Titan to connect a ball within the area, which was deflected by a defender, eliminating any possibility for the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo. True to his controversial style, the defender took off his shirt to show it to the stands, earning the warning.

After letting the three points escape, the Portuguese coach, Pedro Caixinha, indicated that what happened should not be dramatized, since the tournament is just beginning, seeing good things from his pupils, giving merit to his predecessor, the Uruguayan Guillermo Almada.

On the other hand, Miguel Herrera, DT of the felines, highlighted the reaction of his team despite the fact that they were diminished by the contagion of COVID-19, highlighting what was done by Salcedo, who was precisely asked to join the attack in order to find the one he longed for.

"You don't have to dramatize (because of the tie at the end) you have to move on." Pedro Caixinha – DT Santos

Finally, those from the Shire did not have reinforcements debuts in their first meeting of the semester, while the royals were able to count on the presence of Jesus Angulo Y Sebastian Cordova, who started from the beginning.