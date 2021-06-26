Carlos Hernandez Castrejon

Torreón, Coahuila. / 06.26.2021 10:44:17

In case of departure of José Juan Macías, who is presumed to go to Getafe of the Spanish League, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara would be looking for his replacement in Santos Laguna to shore up their attack for the 2021 Apertura.

The first to appear in this scenario is the attacker from San Pedro, Coahuila, Eduardo ‘Mudo’ Aguirre, who scored 8 goals the previous tournament including league and actually is part of the Olympic Selection.

The other alternatives are Alberto Ocejo and Santiago Muñoz, the latter considered a promising Mexican soccer. The three are considered by coach Guillermo Almada to make up the squad for the following semester.

Santiago Muñoz has been in minor teams and of the three santistas he is the one who accumulated the most minutes throughout the 2021 Guardians, since in 18 games, he accumulated around a thousand minutes, where he scored three touchdowns and gave three assists.

Aguirre was in 17 phase matches and scored three goals, but in Liguilla scored five goals in seven games.

Alberto Ocejo is 23 years old, he is the oldest of the three, he had participation in 20 games between league and league Y He could only score a goal in around 800 minutes, precisely he scored against Deportivo Guadalajara. Due to its characteristics, it fits well into the profile that Chivas is looking for.

However, one thing is the interest and another to reach a good agreement, since none of the three can be considered a rookie and for Santos only a good offer could be studied.

Ego