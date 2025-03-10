Santos without Neymar in the field lost this Sunday 1-2 the semifinal of the Paulista championship in front of a solid Corinthians that interrupted a streak of four victories in a rival. Neymar passed the game on the bench due to discomfort in the left thigh, although they are not considered serious by the technical team.

The defeat deprived Santos of the possibility of disputing his first title since at the end of January the return to Brazil of the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain was announced.

Truncated streak

The Santos had four victories in a row but Neymar will not be able to fight for his first title since his return to Brazil

Corinthians, who played at home, dominated the start of the game, with a goal by Yuri Alberto, the top scorer of the team, in the 11th minute, after an assistance from Memphis Depay. After that first goal, São Paulo’s team lowered his guard, a situation that was used by the opponent to overcome the defense in a moment of carelessness and tie the game by Tquinho Soares in the 38th minute.

However, that balance did not last long for the 10 minutes of the second part Corinthians once again put ahead on the scoreboard with a shot by the Argentine Rodrigo Garro from within the area.

The winning team will now face the winner of the match between El Palmeiras and São Paulo, scheduled for Monday. Although Santos had shown a good level of football in recent games, he lost another confrontation against Corinthians on February 12, also 1-2.

Neymar started the season in low shape, but quickly got in tune and three goals and three assists has been scored in the last seven games, although these have been against lower weight teams than Corinthians. The true fire of the striker will arrive when the league starts at the end of this month.