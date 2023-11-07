Yola tries to stay far from Rotterdam crime with her lover Glenn. She works for an environmental action group, he works for a star restaurant. But it’s difficult. Glenn’s best friend is a dorky street dealer who keeps pulling him back into crime with his stupidities. Yola grew up in it: her mother Erveline dos Santos, in addition to being a successful liquor dealer, is also secretly a ruthless drug importer. Soon Yola and Glenn are in the line of fire.

Crime series Santos. Director: Giancarlo Sánchez, Ivan Barbosa. With: Yannick Jozefzoon, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing, Romana Vrede. 8 episodes of approximately 50 minutes. From 9/11, on NPO 3 and NPO Start.

Santos is an ambitious crime series from BNNVARA that takes place in Cape Verdean and Surinamese Rotterdam. It looks fantastic, with warm lighting, beautiful camera work, wide overall shots of the port city at night. It must have cost a lot. The acting and screenplay are also convincing. Santos has been awarded a Golden Calf.

Creators Ashar Medina and Giancarlo Sánchez both worked on it Mocro Mafia and it’s hard not to think of that groundbreaking series. Also Santos is tough Dutch crime, too Santos has a diverse cast and crew full of new talents. Striking are the many Rotterdam artists who make their debut here, such as singers Sarita Lorena, Naomi Sharon and rappers Vic9, Heinek’n and Adison Dos Reis. There are only some white players in the supporting roles. There are also differences: Santos is more expensive and grander than Mocro Mafia, there is more room for love and family drama. And Santos has many women in supporting roles.

Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing and Yannick Jozefzoon convincingly play the young one star crossed lovers who desperately want to be free, but also find it difficult to say goodbye to their past. The series revolves around Romana Vrede, the villainous, very tough one godmother Erveline dos Santos who keeps her family and everyone under control. She is alternately tough and sweet, calculating with a dash of unpredictability. Daughter Yola’s struggle to break free from mother Erveline forms the heart of this excellent, exciting series.