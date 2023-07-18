“Land of Hope”, the Mexican soap opera starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, could end the love between María Teresa and Santos, after she saw him kiss another woman and Aldo, her ex-partner, returned to make her fall in love again . For this reason, the foreman of the hacienda found no other option to save her love with the protagonist and sought out Valentina to ask her to start a formal and serious relationship.

In order not to miss any chapter of the telenovela produced by Televisa Univisión, here is our complete guide with all the information you need to know.

Watch the trailer for chapter 26 of “Land of Hope”

When will chapter 26 of “Land of Hope” be released?

Chapter 26 of “Land of Hope” will premiere on Monday, July 17, 2023 and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on “The Storm”, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

According to the advance, Santos will ask Valentina to start a serious relationship. On the other hand, Marco will talk to María Teresa and advise her that if she is not sure about getting married, she should not do it.

Where to see “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of primetime on The stars. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico. Meanwhile, in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa Univision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

What is “Land of Hope” about?

“Land of Hope” stars Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios. Photo: Televisa Univision

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. In this she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the hacienda, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she will not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts with him, a love so powerful will be born that it completely transforms her and falls in love with Santos’ heart.