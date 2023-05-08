The forecasts of the analysts begin to categorically fail the analysts, after Santos Laguna, who entered the playoffs with a bang, dethroned the Tuzos del Pachuca on their own court and the Zorros del Atlas eliminated Cruz Azul.

On paper, the team from Hidalgo was a marked favorite to beat the lagoons, but it turns out that they showed a lion’s heart, to achieve a tie to four scores in regular time and then rounded off the feat in the penalty shootout

Without a doubt, it was a great sporting failure for the Tuzos and their technician Guillermo Almadabut it was also a fact that Pachuca lowered its competitive level a lot this season

While Saints The victory was deservedly scored and now they will seek to give their second great bell against Monterrey, who was the general leader.

While on the field of the Azteca stadium, the Zorros del Atlas derailed the Cruz Azul machine with the minimum difference of 1 to 0, in a duel that was even as anticipated

CULIACÁN DESTROYED. Our municipality was the maximum winner of the first national soccer tournament for veterans, when it was crowned this Sunday morning in the four categories

In the division of the 60 years and in the only duel that went to penalty kicks and was more exciting, Deportivo Torrero beat the Mapaches de los Mochis. The figure of the culichis was Epigmenio Alemán goalkeeper of the Torrero, since he was shot twice by the rivals. The match ended tied at two goals.

In the Díamante category (54 years old), the Combinado Culiacán won the title, after defeating Barrio Monterrey with a score of 4 goals against 2. A day before, these same teams had tied for one and the northerners won the extra point in the penalties.

Seisa de Culiacán was crowned in the platinum plus category (65 years old), after beating Nayarit with a score of 2-0.

And with the same score, Sinaloa A beat Nayarit to become champion in the plus ultra division (69 years).

After defining all the champions and in the midst of a great atmosphere, the organizing committee and special guests awarded the champions, runners-up and scorers of each of the divisions.

In short, this national football team, it can be said that it fulfilled perfectly in sports and it will only be necessary to correct for the next edition, administrative details and also to be more selective with the teams that are going to participate. And of course it will be difficult to forget the sad death of Gonzalo Rentería, a player from Chilpancingo, in something that was very unexpected and in which the least guilty were the organizers, but it would be good if next year and working with more time they Ask each of the players for studies.

