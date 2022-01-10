Santos defeated Ferroviária 2-0 on Sunday night (9) at the Fonte Luminosa Arena, in Araraquara, and ended the first phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup with 100% success.

GUARANTEED LEADERSHIP! Peixe does 100% in the first phase of Copinha and ends up at the top of the group. Lucas Barbosa and Rwan Seco scored the goals of the 2-0 victory against Ferroviária! ⚡️⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/8P56fqDsXd — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) January 10, 2022

Peixe’s triumph came thanks to goals from Lucas Barbosa and Rwan Secco. By qualifying in the first position of Group 8, Santos faces Chapadinha in the next phase. Ferroviária finished in second place with 6 points, and faces Nova Iguaçu in the second phase.

Sunday was also the classification of Athletico-PR, which beat União São João 2-0 at the Doutor Hermínio Ometto stadium, in Araras. With this result, Hurricane went to the second phase as first place in Group 12.

CLASSIFIEDS ️ Piazada beat União São João (SP) by 2 to 0 and guaranteed the passage to the next phase of the @Copinha in the leadership of Group 12!#athletic # cup pic.twitter.com/4JMFqBLHQF — Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) January 9, 2022

Athletico-PR opened the scoring, in the first half, with John Mercado. In the final stage, Dourado gave final numbers to the confrontation.

Other Sunday results:

Aparecidense 3 x 2 Petrolina

Taquarussú 0 x 7 Velo Clube

Chapadinha 1 x 1 Nova Iguaçu

ABC Union 0 x 5 Novorizontino

Taubaté 0 x 2 Botafogo

Mixed 1 x 3 Castanhal-PA

Commercial 1 x 2 Criciúma

Union of Iacanga 0 x 1 Santa Cruz

XV de Jaú 1 x 0 Grêmio

Falcon 2 x 1 Sao Carlos

São-Carlense 0 x 1 América-MG

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

