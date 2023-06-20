Measure aims to reduce emptying at Tom Jobim International Airport, Galeão; reduction will be done gradually

O Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, said on Monday (June 19, 2023) that flights at Santos Dumont Airport, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, will begin to be reduced from October this year. The measure aims to reduce emptying at Tom Jobim International Airport, Galeão.

“From October, when there are no more flights already booked, we are going to start the reductions”, declared França to journalists. According to the minister, the reduction will be gradual.

The federal government, together with the Rio de Janeiro City Hall, decided to restrict flights to Santos Dumont airport only for those coming from Brasília and Congonhas airport, in São Paulo.

According to the mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD), the measure will help Galeão regain relevance.

A Infraero expanded the capacity of Santos Dumont to 15.3 million passengers – an increase of 55% over the 9.9 million previously certified by the administrator. This increase is only in numbers, since plans for the airport’s operational expansion were not announced. The announcement was made after the 2022 passenger total (10.2 million) indicated the overload.