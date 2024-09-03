Airport to have safety system for short runways; technology aims to force an emergency stop

THE Ministry of Ports and Airports will allocate R$400 million in investments aimed at improvements in Santos Dumont Airportin Rio. The resource will be released by 2027.

According to a note released by the agency this Monday (2.Sep.2024), the amount will be used for a set of interventions aimed at “meet the demand and growth in passenger movement, increase the safety and agility of aircraft traffic on the ground and technological adaptation at the terminal”.

One of the innovations is the implementation of the Emas system (Engineered Material Arresting System), designed to increase safety during landings, such as the deceleration and braking of aircraft that enter a safety area created at the ends of the landing and take-off runway, in order to force an emergency stop.

The technology has been considered particularly suitable for airports where the length of the runways is limited due to natural or artificial obstacles. This is the case of Santos Dumont, located on the shores of Guanabara Bay and in a densely populated urban region.

In 2022, the system was implemented at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, also known for having shorter runways. An accident occurred at the airport in 2007, when a plane ran off the runway during landing and crashed into a building. In the incident, 199 people died.

In addition to Emas, the investment includes the expansion of the boarding and disembarking areas, renovations to the bathrooms, updating the surveillance system, replacing escalators and elevators, and installing a new baggage inspection system.

Improvements to the taxiway are also planned to optimize the safety and efficiency of operations.

With information from Brazil Agency.