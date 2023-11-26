Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/26/2023 – 19:33

With three rounds to go before the end of the Brazilian Championship, Botafogo suffered a painful draw at home (1-1) against Santos this Sunday (26). The Rio team was winning 1-0, with a goal from Danilo Barbosa, when in the 44th minute of the second half he saw Messias equalize for Peixe at the Nilton Santos Stadium. Alvinegro, who led much of the competition, went through their eighth game without winning. They provisionally occupy second place, with 62 points – the same total as Palmeiras in first place – but they could finish the 35th round in third. Santos moved a little further away from the relegation zone. They provisionally occupy 14th place in the table, with 43 points, one more than Vasco (15th).

A goal and a point for each side… Better for Peixe!

Botafogo controlled the first half of the match from the beginning. After 10 minutes, with a free kick, Eduardo kicked straight for Danilo to open the scoring with a header. Ten minutes later, the Rio team almost expanded after Tchê Tchê’s throw to Júnior Santos inside the area. The attacker got rid of the marking and shot hard, deflecting it at defender Messias and passing it close to João Paulo’s goal. Santos’ first good chance to equalize was in the 37th minute, with Gabriel Pires firing a bomb from outside the area, which Perri saved with skill.

On the way back from the break, Santos started pressing and almost left everything the same after nine minutes, a fight inside the area, which started after a shot from Marcos Leonardo. The ball was left for Lucas Lima to shoot a dangerous ball, which he deflected before goalkeeper Perri’s unique save. In any case, the move was invalidated due to offside, but Perri was applauded by the Botafogo fans.

The home team lined up opportunities to increase the score. The first of them with Júnior Santos, in the 14th minute, with a header from Júnior Santos, deflected by Messias on the line. Then, at 30, Janderson receives a cross from Tchê Tchê and heads close to the post. In the 41st minute, Danilo Barbosa almost scored his second of the match, when he got rid of the marking and fired a bomb, saved by goalkeeper João Paulo. When everything seemed set, Santos equalized in the 44th minute: Soltedo took a short free kick, shot to the left side, got rid of Segovinha’s marking and crossed for Messias to leave everything equal: 1 to 1.

The Rooster pecked once again! It's going up, huh…

Atlético-MG wins and fights for the title

Sunday was great for Galo, who scored 3-0 at Grêmio, in Belo Horizonte, reached 60 points – provisionally they are in third place – and now they are also dreaming of this year’s title. Guilherme Arana, Zaracho and Hulk scored and found the net at Arena MRV.

With the defeat, Grêmio led by coach Renato Portaluppi left the G4, and remains with 59 points. However, until the end of the round, the top positions on the table may change again.