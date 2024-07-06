Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/05/2024 – 23:29

Santos went to Castelão and defeated Ceará 1-0 on Friday night (5) to take the lead in the Brazilian Championship Series B. With the away win, Peixe reached 25 points and surpassed Avaí, which still enters the field for the 14th round of the competition to measure forces with Novorizontino.

END OF GAME AND VICTORY FOR PEIXÃO! ⚪⚫ Santos wins the #CEAxSAN at Castelão by 1-0, with a great goal from Scorpion Otero. With the result, Santos provisionally takes the lead in the table. #ForReconstruction pic.twitter.com/Qc5oeUTeCi — Santos FC (@SantosFC) July 6, 2024

Santos’ victory was secured thanks to Venezuelan Otero, who scored a great free kick in the 23rd minute of the first half. For Ceará, the defeat meant they remained with 19 points, now in 10th place in the standings.

Goalless draw

In the other match of the 14th round of Série B this Friday, Brusque and Ponte Preta did not go beyond 0-0 at Gigantão das Avenidas. With the draw in the match broadcast by TV Brazil Macaca reaches 17 points, taking 12th place. Quadricolor remains in 18th place, but now with 13 points.