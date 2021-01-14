There was a game on the court, clear as the white Santos shirt, which favored the local. The 3-0 against Boca in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores did not give even for protests, unlike the one that River lost the day before in the same city, which had not given for charges. For the superiority of the visitor and the respect of the premises.

Without the ball in play, after the game was over, the manager of Santos’s Twitter account (@SantosFC) came out with a clean charge against Boca.

In perfect Spanish, he wrote : “People wonder what happened? What happened that no longer exists? Now I’ll tell you, what happened …”.

The reference is clear: after the final of the Libertadores 2018, River fans popularized a song dedicated to the La Ribera team as charged by the result of that match.

After that first tweet, the CM returned to Portuguese: “Let them say, think, speak: there is no shirt heavier than the sacred mantle! “.

Continuing with the natural language of Brazilians, he put together a childish image, with the question: “Can I see your passage?” In reference to the fact that Santos will travel to Rio de Janeiro to play the final at the Maracana against Palmeiras.

The celebration in the Santos dressing room. Everything is joy in Brazil.

Finally he took off his shirt, or at least he saw his and not the rival’s, to publish two more posts. One with the photo of the squad in the dressing room (“the Santista family is in the final”) and another with the number of Libertadores finals (five) that the team adds.