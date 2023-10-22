Santos is not experiencing its best tournament, although the Torreón team usually shows flashes of quality and very good football, this is enough to be able to achieve the minimum objective, which is to at least be in the playoff zone. This present from the team from the north of the country is curious, as it has at an individual level several pieces whose performance is superlative, but at a group level, the work is not giving what is surely desired.
What is a fact is that the team will suffer a squad cleanup at the end of the season, but not a positive one, but rather a star flight, which has already begun with the transfer of Omar Campos to América, a closed movement and waiting for make it official. Although, the young Mexican is not the only Santos reference with options to leave the squad, since the market has its sights on Brunetta, Preciado, Acevedo.
Juan Brunetta, the player who participates in the most goals in the Liga MX, is in the formal sights of Cruz Azul and Monterrey, in addition to Tigres and América not forgetting his name. Harold Preciado is the scoring leader in the MX League and in the summer the machine sought to sign him, so no one should be surprised by his possible departure from the club in the winter. Carlos Acevedo also has options to leave, Chivas urgently wants him as a goalkeeper, but there are a couple of other teams with a lot of power that could very well move their chips for the Mexican.
Two more strong names are Felix Torres, highlighted even as a national team player from Ecuador, and Alan Cervantes, contention for a couple of years in the sights of several of the best teams in the country.
#Santos #suffer #loss #stars #tournament