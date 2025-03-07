03/07/2025



Updated at 12: 09h.





The PSOE organization secretary, Santos Cerdánwill file a lawsuit against the businessman Víctor de Aldama, alleged fork of the Koldo plot, after he has accused his environment of offering indults and treatment of favor to entrepreneurs in exchange for statements against him, as announced by the PSOE.

Socialist sources have condemned “The lies of this character” After the interview granted by Aldama to the Ar, of Telecinco, in which he assured that “Three plumber” Linked to Cerdán are trying to get unfavorable testimonies against him.

«The lies of this character, who has already confessed several crimes, They cannot be unpunished. The place for the Lord of Aldama is the jail, which will return sooner rather than later, ”says these same sources.

During the interview, Aldama has accused Three people linked to the Socialist Party to offer judicial benefits to businessmen if they declared against him, directly mentioning Javier Pérez Dolset, Jacobo Teseiro and Leire Díez Castro. However, when asked about evidence that supports his complaint, the businessman has limited himself to challenging those mentioned to sue him for injuries to be able to present evidence in judicial headquarters.









He also accused Cerdán of charging public works in the Basque Country. The commission agent assured that “Koldo didn’t get tired of saying it.”

After these statements, the PSOE has announced legal actions against Aldamareinforcing their position that their accusations lack the basis and are part of A defense strategy before his involvement in the Koldo plot.