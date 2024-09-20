A PSOE delegation headed by Santos Cerdán, its Secretary of Organization, traveled to Switzerland this Friday to meet with Carles Puigdemont and try to redirect the relationship with Junts, which is going through its worst moment since Salvador Illa was sworn in as president Catalonia. The number three of the Socialists, whose main tasks include dialogue with the neo-convergents, has the mission of rebuilding the broken bridges with Junts, which a year ago was already key to Pedro Sánchez being invested for a new mandate. Its seven deputies continue to play a crucial role in the arithmetic of Congress, as they have demonstrated again this week: on Tuesday they surprisingly rejected a bill to limit temporary rentals after having announced that they would abstain.

Puigdemont’s threat to once again demolish the path of stability next week has set off all the alarms in the Government. The result is the meeting in Switzerland, brought forward by elDiario.es, Although sources familiar with the negotiations stress that this is the usual monthly meeting, the tense context, however, gives the meeting great importance. On Thursday, in a very harsh message, Puigdemont criticised Pedro Sánchez’s government for failing to implement public investments and warned that, today, they will once again vote against the stability objectives, as they did in the last plenary session of Parliament in July, before the summer break. “We will vote ‘no’ to the same thing that we voted ‘no’ for. If they change it, let’s talk,” said the Junts leader on the social network X.

The stability path sets the deficit and public debt objectives set for public administrations, and is essential for designing the General State Budget. The PSOE has been urging the PP for weeks to support it, hammering home that otherwise the regional barons and popular mayors will not receive millionaire income. Sánchez increased the pressure on Monday on Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party, blaming him for the fact that the autonomous communities and town councils would lose 5,000 million in 2025 if an updated stability path and new Budgets are not approved. But he did not mention Junts or make any implicit allusion, although the Government privately points out that Junts has 300 mayors who would also be affected. The President of the Government also avoided on Wednesday, in the control session, the open war in Congress between ERC and Junts.

Junts will hold a congress at the end of October in which it will clarify its leadership – Puigdemont said in the campaign for the Catalan elections that he would retire from “active politics” if he was not president— and what strategy is chosen: the possibilist one, open to agreements and dialogue and concludes the processor he continues to cling to the spirit of October 1st. The Government is confident that the post-convergents will return to the majority of the investiture. A motion of censure with the PP and Vox seems impossible, although the spokesman for ERC, Gabriel Rufián, pointed out on Wednesday in Congress that the alignment is increasing. “They cannot continue like this for three years,” they conclude in La Moncloa, but Sánchez does not want any more surprises. And that is why he has sent Cerdán to Switzerland to regain harmony with an essential partner who is still waiting for justice to apply the amnesty law to Puigdemont.