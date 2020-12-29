Saints, semifinalist team in the Cup Liberators, Boca Juniors will be measured in just a few days for a place in the top continental competition in South America. However, that did not prevent the players and the leaders of the São Paulo team from meeting with authorities, including the president Jair Bolsonaro, for the dispute of a solidarity party.

On January 6 the Peixe visit The Bombonera, although now the atmosphere for the moment is relaxed until the dispute of such an important match. At the event held, Orlando Rollo, club president, and players such as Jao paulo, Marinho or Lucas Lourenço.

Bolsonaro He photographed himself and appeared on the profiles of different footballers in the Santista dressing room, always without a mask, as is customary for the president of Brazil since the start of the pandemic.

Remember that Saints It has been one of the teams most affected by coronavirus infections in recent months. In November it accumulated up to 11 cases and more recently Soteldo, one of its main figures, did not play in the quarterfinals of the Cup Liberators for being positive.

The club itself has released a statement about this controversy and has declared that the protocol against the COVID-19 and that both the use of masks and the use of alcohol for hand hygiene were insisted.