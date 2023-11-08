Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 18:53

Santos Brasil reported net profit of R$139 million in the third quarter of 2023. The amount represents an increase of 31.2% compared to the same period in 2022. The company’s Ebitda rose 18.9% on the same comparative basis, to R$257 .8 million. The Ebitda margin was 48.3%, 6.7 percentage points above that recorded a year earlier.

Between July and September, net revenue totaled R$533.7 million, growth of 2.3% compared to the third quarter of last year.

The growth in figures mainly reflects two factors according to the CFO of Santos Brasil, Daniel Dorea. The first of these is the trajectory of price recovery, which has been occurring mainly in the Port of Santos.

Despite the improvement, the executive highlights that prices are still below, as only after recent adjustments did they begin to approach the values ​​practiced 10 years ago. “Now we are managing to reach minimally healthy levels”, he states, reinforcing that this is not a price increase, but rather a realignment.

Dorea also cites the search for greater efficiency and control of costs and expenses as other factors that contributed to the results. In relation to the second quarter of 2023, the company’s operating expenses fell 10.6%, to R$73.2 million, “evidence continued rigor in expense control”, according to the results report. In the annual comparison, the figure represents an increase of 1.5%.

Investments and debt

Santos Brasil invested R$235.6 million in 2023, 37% more than the amount invested in the same period last year. According to the CFO, the company continues to invest in all assets, mainly in Santos. As examples, he cites efforts to expand capacity, purchase equipment and energy transition.

Dorea considers that despite the strong investment agenda, the company remains “very deleveraged”. Santos Brasil ended the third quarter of 2023 with leverage, measured as net debt over EBITDA, of 0.23 times. Meanwhile, the company’s net debt fell 65.6% in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022, to R$147.3 million.

Still, the executive considers that the company has “broad access to the capital market” if it wants to issue debt at some point. However, this is not currently on Santos Brasil’s radar. “We continue to have more cash than debt. We did not need to restructure or raise funds in a scenario of higher interest rates”, says Dorea.