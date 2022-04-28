Rafael Santos Borré, Colombian striker for Eintracht Frankfurtspoke this Thursday about his team’s victory against West Ham, in the semifinal first leg of the Europa League.

His team won 1-2 and took a big step towards the final, and he was the star with an assist. After the game, he was consulted by his present and by the Colombian National Team.

Borre’s Words

Speaking to ESPN, Borré analyzed: “We went out looking for the game, we found an important goal, we managed the game, we got an important victory and the second leg is going to be difficult.”

In addition, he talked about his role in the game. “I knew that we were going to have spaces inside to connect and at that moment when I see him I only put the diagonal, the defender gave me time to look and see the options I had… Their line was very closed, I went out a little for the flyers to break, in the second goal it was like that”.

“At the beginning we had problems, new players, adapting, as in my case, and little by little we were oiling, we are better and we have been doing well, we like this type of game, these scenarios, we can aspire to the maximum,” he added. .

He also concluded that his wish to close a great season at the club is to be able to win this title. “I ask for the Europa League, to be able to keep this title, it is important for us, the first thing is to reach the final, it would be historic and hopefully we will win the title”.

About the Selection

Rodrigo Betancur (d) from Uruguay disputes a ball with Rafael Santos Borré from Colombia.

Borré spoke about the departure of Colombia’s coach, Reinaldo Rueda, thanked him for the opportunity he gave him, and asked that the new coach be named soon.

“I am grateful to the teacher, he allowed me to return to the National Team, I was able to show myself in his cycle again, he is a coach who gave us a lot of confidence. We had a moment that the players must take charge, we were not well and we did not get the results to go to the world cup”.

And he ended by talking about whether he prefers a national or foreign DT: “The last cycle with Pékerman was successful and he was a foreigner, and now the thought of whether he is a Colombian should be evaluated by the leaders; for us it is good to start deciding it to have a good process for what is coming”.

