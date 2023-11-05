You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Werder Bremen – Screenshot.
Borré started in Werder Bremen’s victory.
He scored in the game Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg,
The front Rafael Santos Borré He was again a starter in Werder Bremen and did not disappoint in the away match against Wolfsburgin the Bundesliga.
The attacker had spent the first half without any major options, but he appeared to save his team, which became complicated as it went from winning 1-0 to losing 2-1 until the 59th minute.
The great goal
At 37, Ducksch opened the account with a great goal for the visitor, but at 37 Cerny tied it and at 59 minutes the American Kevin Paredes It marked the partial 2-1 that forced its rival to make an effort to avoid the bottom of the table.
Luckily, at 65, Santos Borré appeared there, in the middle of the area where it is definitive, to take advantage of a beautiful center and finish with a header without further opposition.
🫶🏻
Coffee goal on German soil🔥 Santos Borré scored the final 2-2 draw for Werder Bremen 🆚 Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga🇩🇪
Second goal for the Colombian with the green and white shirt👏🏼👏🏼pic.twitter.com/QZ1UafHUhh
— Goal Kick (@SaqueDeMetaCO) November 5, 2023
