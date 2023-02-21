He naples, the absolute leader of the Italian Serie A with fifteen points ahead, will put his level to the test on Tuesday in the Champions League when visiting a Frankfurt Eintracht who seeks to break the forecasts that they give him as a victim, in a round of 16 tie that begins on German soil.

Eintracht comes to the duel against Napoli after defeating Werder Bremen (2-0), in a match where the coach Oliver Glasner He was even able to take minutes off the legs of some players who are expected to start against the Italian team.

With respect to the first half of the season, the main novelty at Eintracht is the arrival of the left winger Philippe Max, figure before Bremen, who has a role similar to the one he played before Philip Kostic.

With the arrival of Max Glasner He can be faithful to his system of three central defenders and two highly attacking wingers with Max on the left and Ansgar Knauf to the right.

The tie against Napoli has been compared in its significance with the one that Eintracht played last season against Barcelona on their way to the title of the Europa League.



“The meaning is similar but it is necessary to remember that now Napoli arrives in a better situation than Barcelona in those games,” warned Glasner.

Among the players Glasner was able to give some rest after the second goal against Bremen was Randal Kolo-Muani, a key piece of the team on offense with 10 goals and 13 assists. Kolo-Muani left the field in the 68th minute to make way for Rafael Borre.

He had never left so early in the entire season, which is a sign that Glasner was already thinking of Napoli with the change.

The game will be this Tuesday at 2 in the afternoon and can be seen in Colombia on Espn 2.

