The future of the forward Rafael Santos Borré, apparently he is in football Brazil and not in German, according to various information.

Borré, which was recently confirmed by the Werder Bremenis well advanced in negotiations to be part of the Porto Alegre International.

Ready?

In recent days the sporting director of the German team had spoken about the possible departure. Now the person who spoke about the Barranquilla striker was the Werder Bremen coach, Ole Wernerwho stated that he wants to have the Colombian for the end of the season.

“Rafa works very professionally. I haven't noticed any changes since he's been here. It is not unusual for a player to have interest in another club. That's part of the job. Rafa gives us the feeling that he doesn't have his heart in it. He can separate things very well,” the coach said.

This Monday, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Borré “is sealing an agreement.”

“Internacional is about to close the deal to sign Rafael Santos Borré. The agreement is finally being sealed. The two clubs have agreed on all the details of the deal, the last step to decide is whether Santos Borré joins Internacional now or in the summer transfer window,” he commented on his 'X' account.

