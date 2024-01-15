You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Rafael Santos Borré scores a goal in Werder Bremen.
Werder Bremen – Screenshot.
Rafael Santos Borré scores a goal in Werder Bremen.
The Colombian striker is well advanced in negotiations.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The future of the forward Rafael Santos Borré, apparently he is in football Brazil and not in German, according to various information.
Borré, which was recently confirmed by the Werder Bremenis well advanced in negotiations to be part of the Porto Alegre International.
(James Rodríguez is warned by his new coach in Sao Paulo: 'He has to adapt')(Messi, Haaland and Mbappé insult Fifa: they do not attend The Best awards)
Ready?
In recent days the sporting director of the German team had spoken about the possible departure. Now the person who spoke about the Barranquilla striker was the Werder Bremen coach, Ole Wernerwho stated that he wants to have the Colombian for the end of the season.
“Rafa works very professionally. I haven't noticed any changes since he's been here. It is not unusual for a player to have interest in another club. That's part of the job. Rafa gives us the feeling that he doesn't have his heart in it. He can separate things very well,” the coach said.
This Monday, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Borré “is sealing an agreement.”
“Internacional is about to close the deal to sign Rafael Santos Borré. The agreement is finally being sealed. The two clubs have agreed on all the details of the deal, the last step to decide is whether Santos Borré joins Internacional now or in the summer transfer window,” he commented on his 'X' account.
(Video: Arturo Vidal does not hide and launches a funny response about signing for America)
lace holder
🔴🇨🇴 Internacional are set to complete deal to sign Rafael Santos Borré. The agreement is finally being sealed.
The two clubs agreed on all details of the deal, final step to decide is whether Santos Borré joins Internacional now or in the summer transfer window.
Here we go 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/SvxdPD6r2q
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santos #Borré #future #takes #degree #turn #team #ready
Leave a Reply