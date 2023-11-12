Rafael Santos Borré was reported in the opposite goal at 2-2 between Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt for the Bundesliga, with a second goal that was, to say the least, curious, but the good thing is that he arrives with ‘wings’ to the Colombia selection.

The forward took advantage of a perfect cross from Bittencourt to score with a header, a ball that hit the post, which seemed to come out of the goal, but then went into the goal.

(Luis Díaz receives a tremendous ovation: see the emotional moment he experienced in Liverpool; video)(Luis Díaz, with minutes in Liverpool’s win before traveling to the Colombian National Team)

The goal

At 50 minutes the player from Barranquilla celebrated the partial 2-0, asking for forgiveness from what is still his club, since he is on loan at Bremen.

The Colombian arrives at the National Team’s training camp with high spirits and after scoring with Bremen.

Santos Borré continues his scoring path and now the defenses of Brazil and Paraguay, for the next two games of the qualifying round 2026 World Cup.

(‘Intense perreo’: van Aert, captured at a tremendous party before the Giro de Rigo; video)