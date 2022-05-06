After Liverpool and Real Madrid qualified for the Champions League final, European football met its other two finals of the 2021-2022 campaign on Thursday: Eintracht Frankfurt-Glasgow Rangers in the Europa League and Rome-Feyenoord in the Conference League.

That’s the way it is, In addition to Luis Díaz, three other Colombians have a quota in the title definitions.

In the Europa League, Rafael Santos Borré, with Eintracht, and Alfredo Morelos, with Rangers, although the latter will not be able to play the final on May 18 in Seville (Spain).

And in the Conference League, Luis Sinisterra is going for the crown with Feyenoord.

Eintracht and Rangers, two teams that did not start as favourites, they reach the last game thanks to their combativeness and enthusiasm.

In Thursday’s semi-final second leg, Eintracht, who had already won 2-1 in the first leg in London against West Ham, finished the job by winning 1-0 at home. The protagonist of the day for Eintracht, as the scorer of their winning goal in the second leg against West Ham, was Borré (minute 26).

Eintracht thus continues with its great adventure in this competition, where in the quarterfinals it gave the big surprise by eliminating FC Barcelona, coming to prevail 3-2 in the return leg at the Camp Nou.

“This is a dream come true. The city deserves it. Now we are going to win (the final),” Eintracht president Peter Fischer said.

In the case of Glasgow Rangers, their comeback became a reality with goals from James Tavernier (18) and Glen Kamara (24) before half an hour of the match at Ibrox Park.

Frenchman Christopher Nkunku briefly gave RB Leipzig hope by cutting to 2-1 in the 70th. That result virtually sent the semi-final to extra time, 1-0 in the first leg, but John Lundstram made it 3-1 in the 80th minute and sealed Rangers’ ticket to the grand final.

“This is an incredible feeling, reaching a European final. We dreamed of this. We will go to the final full of confidence.” Tavernier stated.

Sinisterra is not far behind

In the Conference League, a tournament that celebrates its first edition this year, Feyenoord, who had won 3-2 in the first leg against Marseille and sealed their place in the final by drawing 0-0 in the second leg in France, while Roma qualified by winning 1-0 on Thursday against Leicester, with whom they had equalized 1-1 in the first leg in England.

An 11th-minute goal from Tammy Abraham was enough for Roma to secure their place in the final in Albania. Its coach, José Mourinho, aspires to add this new European title to his record, having already lifted the Champions League (2004, 2010) and the Europa League (2003, 2017) in the past.

Luis Sinisterra (photo) celebrates Feyenoord’s second goal. Photo: Maurice vanSteen. Eph

“The connection between our fans and the team in the stadium has been our victory,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia.

In the other semifinal, Feyenoord got their ticket to the final and will aim for their fourth title in European competitions, after being crowned in the European Cup -current Champions League- in 1970 and twice in the Uefa Cup -current Europa League-, in 1974 and 2002.

The team from Rotterdam resisted at the Vélodrome de Marseille with a 0-0 win, asserting their minimum lead from the first leg (3-2), with the Colombian Sinisterra on the field until the 74th minute.

“The team has done everything they could. We haven’t succeeded, but we haven’t given up.” highlighted the coach of Marseille, Jorge Sampaoli.

