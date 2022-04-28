Santos Borré and Eintracht take advantage in England, in the Europa League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Eintracht Frankfurt, with Santos Borré.
The Colombian provided an assist in the semi-final first leg against West Ham.
April 28, 2022, 04:33 PM
Eintracht Frankfurt prevailed in Londonat West Ham (2-1), this Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals, which puts the German team in an ideal position before next week’s second leg in Germany.
As in the quarterfinals, Eintracht won as a visitor. In that previous round it was at FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou (3-2), against which he gave the big surprise by knocking down the competition favorite.
Great victory, with Borré
The team from the German financial capital, with the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré as the starter and protagonist, he took the lead already in the first minute of the match, with a header from Ansgar Knauff. Michail Antonio then leveled for West Ham, taking advantage of Kurt Zouma’s headed assist following a free kick, in the 21st.
It was finally the Japanese Daichi Kamada who gave Eintracht the victory, in minute 54, after a shot was rejected on the ground by Alphonse Areola, the ‘Hammers’ goalkeeper. Jarrod Bowen came close to equalizing in final stoppage time, but his acrobatic volley shot hit the crossbar.
The second leg of this semi-final will be played on Thursday next week in Frankfurt. The final of the Europa League 2021-2022 will be played on Wednesday, May 18 in Seville (Spain).
AFP
April 28, 2022, 04:33 PM
