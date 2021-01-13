Boca did not have a good time at Vila Belmiro and leaves the Copa Libertadores wrapped in impotence, lack of answers and confusion. To top it all, Colombian Frank Fabra had a match to be forgotten that ended with a grotesque stomp that earned him the red and left his team with ten players. A piece of paper.

In the first half, Fabra almost never went on the attack. He was very content in that hand in hand with Marinho. But it was also heavy and slow, when the Colombian used to pass like lightning on the left in the left sector of Boca’s attack.

But his bad performance was crowned with a regrettable move. First Soteldo scored 2-0 and then Braga scored the third for Santos. And Boca lost his head. Qualification for the final was light years away and there were no football responses on the field of play.

It was just 11 minutes into the second half when Marinho controlled an air ball with a left-foot touch. Could Fabra have considered that the situation was superfluous? The truth is that an instant later, on the next play, when Marinho controlled another ball near the lime line, Fabra went straight to turn him over and when his rival was on the floor he nailed the plugs in his abdomen.

Nothing to discuss. The Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan He showed him the direct red and Boca was left with ten players with more than half an hour of play left. The match referee accompanied the left back while he spoke in his ear and Fabra quietly went to the locker room.