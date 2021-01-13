Santos from Brazil and Boca Juniors face each other today, Wednesday, January 13, in a new match for the second leg of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2020, in the Urbano Caldeira stadium, better known as Vila Belmiro.

Schedule and where to watch the game online and on television today

With the arbitration of Colombian Wilmar Roldán, the meeting between Santos and Boca will be played from 7:15 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live on ESPN (Channel 103 of Cablevisión and 623 of DirecTV) and online by streaming on ESPN Play.

You can also follow the minute by minute through the Clarín website.

Possible formations

The 11 of Saints: Joao Paulo; Pará, Lucas Veríssimo, Luan Peres and Felipe Jonatan; Alison, Diego Pituca and Jefferson Soteldo; Marinho, Kaio Jorge and Lucas Braga. DT: Cuca.

The 11 of Boca: Esteban Andrada; Leonardo Jara, Lisandro López, Carlos Izquierdoz, Frank Fabra; Jorman Campuzano, Nicolás Capaldo, Eduardo Salvio, Sebastián Villa; Franco Soldano and Carlos Tevez. DT: Miguel Ángel Russo.

Fixture, results and standings

On the Clarín website, in addition to being able to follow the match minute by minute live, you can also check the schedules and results of the rest of the matches on the date and the table of positions of the Santander League in Spain.